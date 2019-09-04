Mount Tabor West Forsyth Football (copy)

Running back G'mone Wilson of West Forsyth scored three touchdowns last week in the Titans' 49-7 win against Mooresville.

This game looks like a mismatch on paper judging by the early-season results from both teams.

West Forsyth routed Greensboro Dudley 42-13 in the first week of the season, and it followed that with a 49-7 win on the road against Mooresville. Meanwhile, North Mecklenburg lost 47-26 against Charlotte Independence and 35-14 against Charlotte Olympic.

West Forsyth senior running back G'mone Wilson had three rushing touchdowns − coming on runs of 35, 4 and 1 yards − last week to help the Titans pull away from Mooresville. Also, quarterback Jalen Ferguson of the Titans threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to receiver C.J. Graham, and Ferguson also scored a touchdown on a 1-yard run.

West Forsyth capped off last week's game with a 27-yard touchdown return after an interception by Devares Holbrook as time expired.

