This game looks like a mismatch on paper judging by the early-season results from both teams.
West Forsyth routed Greensboro Dudley 42-13 in the first week of the season, and it followed that with a 49-7 win on the road against Mooresville. Meanwhile, North Mecklenburg lost 47-26 against Charlotte Independence and 35-14 against Charlotte Olympic.
West Forsyth senior running back G'mone Wilson had three rushing touchdowns − coming on runs of 35, 4 and 1 yards − last week to help the Titans pull away from Mooresville. Also, quarterback Jalen Ferguson of the Titans threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to receiver C.J. Graham, and Ferguson also scored a touchdown on a 1-yard run.
West Forsyth capped off last week's game with a 27-yard touchdown return after an interception by Devares Holbrook as time expired.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.