Coach: Jay Blair
2018 record: 0-11 (0-6 Piedmont Triad 3-A)
2018 NCHSAA playoff performance: Did not qualify
Standout returners: Marquez Hurst, WR (statistics not available); Dedric Hickman, RB (statistics not available); Nasir Lawrence, LB (statistics not available)
2019 schedule:
Aug. 23: at North Wilkes
Aug. 30: at Reagan
Sept. 13: vs. Glenn
Sept. 20: vs. Reynolds
Sept. 27: vs. Carver
Oct. 4: at North Surry
Oct. 11: at Walkertown
Oct. 18: at Atkins
Oct. 25: vs. Forbush
Nov. 1: vs. West Stokes
Nov. 8: at Surry Central