Reagan North Forsyth Football Hammer Bowl

North Forsyth's Marquez Hurst catches the ball Aug. 24, 2018, over Reagan's Joshua Green in the Hammer Bowl. The Raiders defeated the Vikings 47-7.

Coach: Jay Blair

2018 record: 0-11 (0-6 Piedmont Triad 3-A)

2018 NCHSAA playoff performance: Did not qualify

Standout returners: Marquez Hurst, WR (statistics not available); Dedric Hickman, RB (statistics not available); Nasir Lawrence, LB (statistics not available)

2019 schedule:

Aug. 23: at North Wilkes

Aug. 30: at Reagan

Sept. 13: vs. Glenn

Sept. 20: vs. Reynolds

Sept. 27: vs. Carver

Oct. 4: at North Surry

Oct. 11: at Walkertown

Oct. 18: at Atkins

Oct. 25: vs. Forbush

Nov. 1: vs. West Stokes

Nov. 8: at Surry Central

