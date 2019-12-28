North Forsyth came storming back from a 16-point deficit in the final seven minutes to shock heavily favored Glenn 51-50 in the final of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic at the Joel Coliseum on Saturday night.
The matchup between the top-seeded Bobcats (6-7) and the No 2 seeded Vikings (9-3) in the Wake Forest Baptist Health Sports Medicine bracket appeared all but over when Glenn took a 42-28 lead after three quarters. And when Glenn's Julius Reese scored to open the fourth quarter, it was all but inevitable that the first-place trophy was going home with the Bobcats. Until it wasn't.
North Forsyth, which had lost to Glenn 63-45 earlier this month, unleashed a torrent of full-court pressure on the Bobcats, who committed turnover after turnover and took bad shot after bad shot down the stretch. North outscored Glenn 23-8 in the fourth period alone.
Dedrick Hickman led North's late surge, scoring 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter and helping force the stunned Bobcats into numerous ballhandling errors.
North took its first lead since early in the second quarter at 49-48 on a layup by Hickman with 41 seconds remaining.
"We had been down in several games this season, although we hadn't been that far down," said Coach James Wilhelmi of North. "But we have some seniors with a lot of heart and that's all I can say. I am just so proud of the effort they showed and the way they fought back.
"Dedrick (Hickman) and (Marquez) Hurst were just incredible in the fourth quarter and Lewis Walker was incredible the entire tournament."
Walker, who finished with five points, was named the tournament MVP. Hickman, Reese, Cameron Wilkerson of Walkertown, Brett Johnson of North Surry and Brooks Sizemore of Mount Airy were named to the all-tournament team.
Kedrick Hickman was the only other double-figure scorer for North with 10 points. Reese led Glenn with 14 points and Micah Gainey had 11.
Dedrick Hickman, who outscored the entire Glenn team in the fourth quarter (10-8), said he could feel the momentum turn down the stretch as the Bobcats became more and more frustrated.
"We had our big man Quez (Marquez Hurst) at the top and he's a long, lanky dude and myself and Kedrick (Hickman) are very quick and we were able to get to the spot that we needed to," he said. "We had been behind in a lot of games this season so we knew that we could come back. It was a very exciting win, especially the way we came back."
Wilhemi is optimistic that a win like this will carry over into the rest of the season.
"Hopefully it will give us some momentum because we have to do a good job in the (Western Piedmont 2-A) Conference," he said. "That's what's really important. This is a nice win for the program and for the kids but at the end of the day we want to win a conference championship and that starts on Friday night against Atkins."
Coach Johnathan Gainey of Glenn said he hopes his team can use this loss as a learning experience.
"We've got to learn from it," he said. "We don't have any choice. We have got to move forward and hopefully we will learn from it. The game is not over until 32 minutes."
The Bobcats took several ill-advised shots in the final two minutes, something Johnathan Gainey had cautioned his team against.
"We wanted to take great shots, run time off the clock and then we win the ballgame," he said. "Unfortunately we took some tough shots, some contested layups and we kind of panicked with the wrong person taking the ball out (of bounds). We had our opportunities."
North;10;7;11;23;—;51
Glenn;8;18;16;8;—;50
North: Kedrick Hickman 10, Dedrick Hickman 20, Moss 5, Hurst 6, Morris-Smith 5, Walker 5
Glenn: Micah Gainey 11, Dixon 5, Scales 6, Vaughn 9, Julius Reese 14, Harris 4, Napper 1
Records: North 9-3; Glenn 6-7
