Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 336-727-7211.
North Forsyth senior Marquez Hurst (15) celebrates after dunking in the first quarter of a Piedmont Athletic 2-A boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at North Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Vikings defeated the Camels, 66-48.
North Forsyth freshman Lewis Walker (22), Atkins senior center Avante Matthews (5) and Atkins junior guard Yusef Suggs Jr. (3) vie for the ball in the second quarter of a Piedmont Athletic 2-A boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at North Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Vikings defeated the Camels, 66-48.
North Forsyth senior Jelijah Morris-Smith (20) pressures Atkins senior guard Christopher Beam (1) in the first quarter of a Piedmont Athletic 2-A boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at North Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Vikings defeated the Camels, 66-48.
North Forsyth senior Kedrick Hickman (10) and North Forsyth junior D.J. Jones (34) pressure Atkins sophomore guard Jalante Edwards (11) as he shoots in the first quarter of a Piedmont Athletic 2-A boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at North Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Vikings defeated the Camels, 66-48.
North Forsyth senior Marquez Hurst (15) celebrates after dunking in the first quarter of a Piedmont Athletic 2-A boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at North Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Vikings defeated the Camels, 66-48.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
North Forsyth freshman Lewis Walker (22), Atkins senior center Avante Matthews (5) and Atkins junior guard Yusef Suggs Jr. (3) vie for the ball in the second quarter of a Piedmont Athletic 2-A boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at North Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Vikings defeated the Camels, 66-48.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
North Forsyth senior Jelijah Morris-Smith (20) pressures Atkins senior guard Christopher Beam (1) in the first quarter of a Piedmont Athletic 2-A boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at North Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Vikings defeated the Camels, 66-48.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
North Forsyth senior Kedrick Hickman (10) and North Forsyth junior D.J. Jones (34) pressure Atkins sophomore guard Jalante Edwards (11) as he shoots in the first quarter of a Piedmont Athletic 2-A boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at North Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Vikings defeated the Camels, 66-48.
A year ago the North Forsyth basketball program was in disarray.
What a difference a year makes.
North continued its resurgence with dominating 66-48 win against visiting Atkins in a Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A Conference battle Friday night.
The win avenged a 61-52 loss to Atkins earlier this season and puts the Vikings in a tie for second place with the Camels.
North (15-5, 8-2) and Atkins (14-5, 8-2) are both a game behind powerhouse West Stokes in the league standings.
The Vikings suffered through a miserable three-win season a year ago. Exit Coach Chris Caputi. Enter Coach James Wilhelmi, a former Winston-Salem State coach, who has instilled discipline, toughness and confidence into this Viking team.
“This is a lot more fun, winning games like we are doing,” said Dedrick Hickman, who led the Vikings with 14 points. “Last year we weren’t really a family. We really weren’t together as a team.”
Hickman is optimistic that North can win the conference championship, something that would have been unthinkable at this time last year.
“For sure we can,” he said. “Atkins is a good team. They beat West Stokes and they beat us, too. From here on out we can’t lose anymore games.”
Marquez Hurst and Jelijah Morris-Smith each added 12 points for the balanced Vikings, Kedric Hickman had 11 and Jeremiah Howard 10.
Travis Edwards and Yusef Suggs were the leading scorers for Atkins with 12 points each.
One of the things Wilhelmi has done is give out a hard-hat award to the player he thought showed the most toughness. On this night it went to Morris-Smith, who helped the Vikings dominate play on the inside.
“This was a big win for us,” said Wilhelmi, who was attired in a gray suit and a pink bow tie. “They are really a tough team and they handled us at their place. I was really proud of my guys for bouncing back from that (loss).
Wilhelmi seems uncomfortable when asked what he had done for the Vikings to make such a dramatic turnaround.
“I don’t know, man,” he said. “I just try to coach the team. I try to focus on some of the intangibles. We talk a lot about humility, passion, unity and we talk about things that are outside of basketball. And we hope that it translates to success on the court.
“I am just proud of these kids for buying into what we are selling,” Wilhelmi added. “I know one thing. Winning is a lot more fun than losing.”
The Vikings struggled early against the Atkins press, turning the ball over several times and trailing 14-13 at the end of the first quarter.
North opened the second half with a 12-4 run, led 31-25 at halftime and hit enough free throws in the fourth quarter to remain firmly in control the rest of the way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.