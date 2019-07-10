Chris Caputi was hired 15 months ago to take over the boys basketball program at North Forsyth after Sean Vestal, who resigned and remained as the school's athletics director.
After one season and a 3-21 overall record and 1-11 in the Piedmont Triad 3-A, Caputi has resigned to become an assistant coach at Waxhaw Cuthbertson. North Forsyth will enter the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A in August.
"I think ultimately kind of after the school year kind of ended in the spring I just took some time to think about everything," Caputi said. "And the way that everything is going for me right now that I had to make a tough decision to do, but it was it was going to be what was best for me personally for my life at this point in time."
Vestal finished his career as head coach at North Forsyth with an overall record of 217-114. The Vikings went to the playoffs in each of his 12 seasons as head coach.
"I am surprised," Vestal said. "We had a conversation over the weekend and he just felt like it was best for him to resign and pursue other opportunities."
Caputi grew up in New York state and was the head coach at Yorktown High School from 2012 to 2014. He was an assistant coach from 2014 to 2016 at Queens University of Charlotte before spending the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons as an assistant to head coach Mike Craft at Charlotte Ardrey Kell.
"It had its different dynamics that I may have not been prepared for," Caputi said of North Forsyth. "But when it comes to basketball it's pretty much the same anywhere. I know the game is played differently at other places and at different schools, but teaching basketball is teaching basketball.
"But as a whole there was a lot of things that factored into my decision, and after talking with my family and a bunch of people this was just the right thing that I needed to do."
Both Caputi and Vestal knew that be a difficult transition for the Vikings this past season. The Vikings lost seven seniors to graduation after the 2017-18 season.
"It's positive and negative to everything," Vestal said. "It just depends on how you look at it. Me, I've always been a very positive-minded person and we knew it was going to be a rebuilding year this past year."
Despite ending his coaching stint after one season, Caputi stopped short of saying he bailed on a rebuilding process.
"I definitely don't want to feel that I bailed or quit on anything," he said. "I'm not like that, but I just think the way that the year went for me personally, it was difficult. There were a lot of difficult things that occurred throughout the year that kind of weighed on my shoulders as time wore on. And I just think that getting out at this particular time was again, was the right thing for me.
"It had nothing to do with any one person or any one thing, or any of the players or the team. I wish them the best, and those guys are going to be successful this year."
Vestal said the position has been posted and he and Principal Melita Wise hope to start interviewing candidates by late next week.
"I have no desire," Vestal said about the prospects of his returning as head coach. I had a great tenure there and Caputi's decision to leave does not change my decision."