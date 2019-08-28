The Hammer Bowl is back, kicking off in Pfafftown on Friday night.
This year, North Forsyth travels to Reagan for the annual nonconference rivalry game between the two teams. It's the first time Coach Jay Blair will lead the Vikings against the Raiders. He was hired at North Forsyth in January, after a four-year tenure as an assistant at Reynolds.
The Vikings have two capable quarterbacks this season, including Deshaun Jones Jr. and Marque Hall. Both players combined for 177 yards passing and two touchdowns on Aug. 23 in a 35-18 loss on the road against North Wilkes.
On the other end of those throws was Marquez Hurst, who finished with 127 yards receiving. Blair pointed to his senior captain as a key receiver before the season began.
Reagan is coming its second rivalry matchup in just two weeks. A solid defense certainly helped the team win in its season opener against Mount Tabor. That included three combined sacks from Trevor Willard, Nathaniel Carson and Shavon Revel.
Reagan's most-recent loss against North Forsyth came in 2011.
