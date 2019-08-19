Coach: Brian Flynn
2018 record: 13-3 (8-1 Central Carolina 2-A)
2018 NCHSAA Class 2-AA playoff performance: State championship appearance (42-21 loss to Shelby)
Standout returners: Landon Moore, QB (3,195 yards passing, 39 touchdowns, 239 yards rushing, 6 touchdowns); Mason Everhart, WR (680 yards receiving, 5 touchdowns); Dylan Coleman, DL (63 tackles, 8 sacks, 28 tackles for losses)
2019 schedule:
Aug. 23: at Parkland
Aug. 30: vs. Davie County
Sept. 13: at Oak Grove
Sept. 20: vs. East Davidson
Sept. 27: at South Rowan
Oct. 4: vs. West Davidson
Oct. 11: at Thomasville
Oct. 18: vs. Lexington
Oct. 25: at Central Davidson
Nov. 1: vs. Salisbury
Nov. 8: at Ledford