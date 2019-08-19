North Davidson Ledford Football

North Davidson junior quarterback Landon Moore breaks away from Ledford senior Coleman Reich (23) in the third quarter of the Central Carolina 2-A conference championship football game Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at North Davidson High School in Welcome, N.C. The Panthers defeated the Black Knights, 9-7. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20181103w_spt_northdavidson

Coach: Brian Flynn

2018 record: 13-3 (8-1 Central Carolina 2-A)

2018 NCHSAA Class 2-AA playoff performance: State championship appearance (42-21 loss to Shelby)

Standout returners: Landon Moore, QB (3,195 yards passing, 39 touchdowns, 239 yards rushing, 6 touchdowns); Mason Everhart, WR (680 yards receiving, 5 touchdowns); Dylan Coleman, DL (63 tackles, 8 sacks, 28 tackles for losses)

2019 schedule:

Aug. 23: at Parkland

Aug. 30: vs. Davie County

Sept. 13: at Oak Grove

Sept. 20: vs. East Davidson

Sept. 27: at South Rowan

Oct. 4: vs. West Davidson

Oct. 11: at Thomasville

Oct. 18: vs. Lexington

Oct. 25: at Central Davidson

Nov. 1: vs. Salisbury

Nov. 8: at Ledford

