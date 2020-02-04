Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
North Davidson junior guard Jamarien Dalton (1) celebrates after a foul was called on Lexington in the second quarter of a Central Carolina 2-A boys basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at North Davidson High School in Lexington, N.C. The North Davidson Black Knights defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 62-56.
WELCOME — Jamarien Dalton had a brief answer. Dalton, a 6-foot-2 junior guard, said he thought this victory was arguably one of the most significant for the North Davidson boys basketball team this season.
“Relief,” Dalton said, smiling. “It’d be a run — they’d get a run and we’d get a run. It’s just relief to see us on the winning side.”
North Davidson defeated Lexington, the top team in the Central Carolina 2-A, 62-56 at Pete Jones Gymnasium on Tuesday night. It snapped an 11-game winning streak for the Yellow Jackets. Dalton, who had an icepack wrapped around his knee after the game, scored a game-high 22 points with Tedric Jenkins pitching in 18.
The victory pushed the Black Knights (17-4, 13-2) into a tie with Lexington for first place in the conference standings with just three games remaining.
More than a month ago, a loss to the Yellow Jackets (16-4, 13-2) was a tipping point for the team. Lexington knocked off North Davidson 68-64 on Dec. 30, and it spurred 11 straight wins for the Black Knights. Jenkins said Jan. 10, after a win over Ledford, that the loss was a motivator.
“It feels good, I mean, they beat us the first time,” said Jenkins, a 5-9 junior who transferred from Lexington at the start of this school year. “We just needed to come in here and play hard.
“I knew we could compete with this team, and we got the win. It just means a lot.”
North Davidson took its first lead of the night on Darain Green’s basket, 11-9 with 7:17 left in the first half. But Lexington managed a 32-32 tie with 1:02 left in the third, scoring eight unanswered points — four of Alex Holt’s 16 coming during the run.
North Davidson regained the lead and never gave it up, with Dalton scoring five points to close out the quarter with the Black Knights ahead 39-34.
“We just have to come in a play a little bit more focused,” said Coach Abdul Pittman of Lexington. “We left a lot of bunnies out there. And then it seemed like, every time we’d get into a rhythm or get into the game, there’s three or four calls that I just feel like were inconsistent -- with what was called on one end, wasn’t what was consistently called on the other end.”
Coach Josh Snyder of North Davidson said he wasn’t looking very far ahead. The Black Knights move on to play Central Davidson, in third place in conference standings, on Friday before two remaining road games against Salisbury and rival Ledford.
“Just let the guys have fun,” Snyder said. “You want to be strict and you want to be disciplined, but you also want to let them go out and play with energy and passion.”
North Davidson 62 Lexington 56
Lexington;9;8;17;22;--;56
North Davidson;9;12;18;23;--;62
Lexington: Derrick Dearmon 18, Alex Holt 16, James Comer 9, Tyreik McNeir 8, Micah Williams 3, Rahmel Ewart 2.
North Davidson: Jamarien Dalton 22, Tedric Jenkins 18, Mason Everhart 7, Darain Green 6, Ja’Mir McNeair 5, Travarius Moore 4.
Records: North Davidson (17-4, 13-2 Central Carolina 2-A), Lexington (16-4, 13-2).
