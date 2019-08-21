North Davidson ended last season with its first NCHSAA championship appearance since 1966, while Parkland won had success of its own — the Mustangs won their first playoff game in 11 years. Both teams face off at Deaton-Thompson Stadium on Friday for the Mustangs' home opener.
Parkland returns its starting quarterback, junior Camian Shell, who passed for 2,722 yards with 32 touchdowns. He had another four on the ground, rushing for 280 yards. And he'll have experienced targets on the field, including Chase Rorie, who had 758 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns in just half a season of football last year.
North Davidson lost much of its roster from that historic run to the Class 2-AA championship, which ended in a loss to perennial heavyweight Shelby. The Black Knights graduated 29 seniors, but retained some key players. That includes quarterback Landon Moore, who finished the season passing for 3,195 yards and 39 touchdowns.