North Davidson travels to Midway to take on Oak Grove, kicking off Central Carolina 2-A play for both teams in the fourth week of the season. Both teams are coming off an open week.
The Grizzlies barreled through nonconference play this season. Oak Grove has scored 109 points in shutout victories against Trinity and Siler City Jordan-Matthews. Junior running back Aiden Shewcow ran for a total of 242 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries in those two victories. Quarterback Ian McGlamery, who is part of the first senior class at Oak Grove since it opened in August 2017, has thrown for 118 yards and two touchdowns and scored another three rushing touchdowns.
North Davidson enters the matchup having lost to both Parkland and Davie County — the team's first 0-2 start to a season since 2006.
The Black Knights saw success through the air on Aug. 30, even though the nonconference matchup resulted in a 42-31 loss to the undefeated War Eagles. Landon Moore, who began his senior season at quarterback, threw for 442 yards and four touchdowns along with two interceptions. Mason Everhart and Jamarien Dalton had a combined 401 yards receiving, each scoring twice.
