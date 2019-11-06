Oak Grove Ledford Football

Ledford junior linebacker Blake Boyette (22) and Ledford junior tight end Dakota Batchek (34) celebrate Oct. 25 after an interception. Ledford is in a four-way tie for second place in the Central Carolina 2-A coming into this week's game against North Davidson.

A rivalry game kicks off at Panther Stadium in Wallburg as Ledford faces North Davidson. With just one conference game remaining, both teams are tied with Salisbury and Thomasville for second place in the Central Carolina 2-A.

Of course, that could change. If East Davidson defeats Oak Grove, there is potential for four teams to share the conference championship; Thomasville plays at Lexington, and South Rowan travels to Salisbury.

Ledford won the conference title last season with a 9-7 win against North Davidson in the final week of the regular season. Quarterback Walker Lackey has rushed for 835 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, and he has passed for 489 yards.

Tedric Jenkins, the Black Knights' junior who replaced Landon Moore at quarterback following an ACL tear in a loss to Oak Grove on Sept. 13, has passed for 1,372 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. Jamarien Dalton leads the team in receiving yards with 950 and 13 touchdown catches.

