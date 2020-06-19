Three or four weeks ago, Jahvaree Ritzie arrived at a conclusion.
It was the product of what the 17-year-old standout defensive end with the Glenn football team described as a two-hour conversation with his mother, Kindra Ritzie-Worthy. Out of that deep talk, she said her son was able to fulfill his "forever dream" — the chance to play at the next level and a college program with the proper fit.
That conversation led to Ritzie, rated a 4-star prospect by 247Sports, verbally committing to North Carolina during an announcement live streamed via Instagram on June 12 from his home in Kernersville. After a brief introduction video played, the 6-foot-4 and 265-pound rising senior rose from his seat behind a table in his backyard and briefly turned away from the camera. The bottom of a powder blue shirt poked out from underneath a dark outer layer he wore as a concealer — his choice out of five top programs released roughly two months ago, which included South Carolina, Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee.
And Ritzie hadn't held a role on a defensive line until two seasons ago when he joined the varsity program at Glenn under Coach Antwon Stevenson. He said it was a slight adjustment, but the work ethic Ritzie-Worthy instilled in her son — beginning with a push to play football and compete in track and field more than a decade ago — certainly prepared him for a new challenge.
"I'd say my mom, she always pushed me when I was younger," said Ritzie, who amassed 30 Division I scholarship offers prior to picking Mack Brown's Tar Heels. "Ever since I was like 5 — I started doing track and football. She just said, 'Just keep pushing. Keep going.'
"She never gave up on me. So, after all that, I would just keep pushing myself and keep pushing myself to my limits."
Ritzie-Worthy, a former heptathlete at SUNY Brockport, got Ritzie to take up track and field at age 4 and he said his initial affiliation with an AAU team was Piedmont Athletic Club under Antwan Hughes — the current indoor and outdoor coach at Parkland. Ritzie said his first events included the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes. He later joined the Tri-City Relays Track Club and Winston-Salem Roadrunners.
As a 9-year-old, he took a pause from running to focus on throws because of a growth spurt. He even competed in 2012 at the AAU National Junior Olympics Championships in Texas. Ritzie began playing youth football at age 5 with the Winston-Salem Tiny Indians, later transitioning to the Kernersville Raiders, South Fork Panthers and Forsyth County Broncos. He was an "athlete" — a quarterback even back then, Stevenson noted.
Ritzie said he now competes in three relay events along with the 200-, 400-meter dashes, discus and shot put. And Ritzie-Worthy knew the commonalities between both sports.
"One sport you should have, you should have track," said Ritzie-Worthy, who is now the track and field and cross country coach at Glenn. "That's the foundational sport. And then, you know, track and football go hand-in-hand because you think about the mechanics, you think about the reaction of your muscles, your footwork and things of that nature.
"And I just realized those are the two sports that just align. So that was part of the reason where I was like, 'Son, you can play any sport — like basketball, I don't have an issue with you playing pickup games here and there — but the two sports you are going to continue to be a part would be football and track.'"
Ritzie's move to the defensive line came after the 2017 season on the Bobcats' JV team, in which Stevenson said he was a quarterback and linebacker. According to Stevenson, the coaching staff was aware of his athletic ability — a sprinter who was also a standout thrower.
And that boded well for explosiveness off the edge of the line. He racked up 69 tackles, including 19 for losses, along with a forced fumble and six sacks this past season — his second on the defense, which boasted names like Charlotte signee Desmond Morgan, fellow Carolina commit Raneiria Dillworth and Jahaad Scales, a 3-star prospect playing at defensive back.
According to Ritzie-Worthy, Ritzie and his 15-year-old brother, Jahnaul, have been working out twice-a-day this summer. Ritzie-Worthy laughed, commenting she's hands-off. She just fields her sons' requests for additional training equipment — speed ladders, cones and banana hurdles.
"She never wanted me to be good. She wanted me to be great," Ritzie said of his mother. "So, if I wanted to be great, I had to keep working at it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.