What's at stake: There's potential for West Stokes to make its first state championship appearance since its Class 2-AA title in 2011, with a win against Reidsville. However, that's a tough task. Reidsville has won 20 state titles — its last in a 31-28 win over Elizabeth City Northeastern on Dec. 15, 2018. 

How they got there: West Stokes has gone undefeated within the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A for two straight seasons, winning conference titles outright each time. The Wildcats have outscored opponents 458-169 this season — their last two playoff wins against Eastern Randolph and Burnsville Mountain Heritage by just 11 points. 

Reidsville won the Mid-State 2-A championship — its eighth straight conference title. The Rams haven't dropped a conference matchup since 2011. Reidsville suffered a lone 55-49 loss this season to undefeated East Surry on Sept. 29. 

The last time they made it: West Stokes last reached a regional appearance in 2011, defeating Shelby 32-29 in King. Reidsville defeated Brevard 24-21 in the semifinals game last season at home. 

Players to watch: Quarterback Amon Conrad has passed for 2,856 yards and 30 touchdowns for West Stokes. Running back Chris Brown has amassed 845 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. 

Quarterback Kyle Pinnix led Reidsville to the regional, racking up 195 yards passing in a 24-7 win over Brevard on Nov. 27. Running back Lionel Long has 1,342 yards this season. 

