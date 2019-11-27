West Stokes will take a roughly three-hour ride to Mountain Heritage. The Wildcats are playing in the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs for the first time since 2011 — the year they won the Class 2-AA state title.
Quarterback Amon Conrad has passed for 2,631 yards this season. In a 26-21 victory against Eastern Randolph in the second round, the senior recorded 193 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also had 146 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Mountain Heritage, which won the Western Highlands 2-A/1-A, defeated Black Mountain Owen 18-7 last week. With just a lone loss this season — a 9-0 rout to Canton Pisgah on Sept. 27 — the Cougars have outscored opponents 321-100 in 12 games. It's the fifth straight year Owen has amassed 11 or more wins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.