After all the dust settled last week in the Central Piedmont 4-A, Davie finished fourth in the conference after its 49-42 win in a shootout against Reagan.

The winner of this Class 4-A West playoff game will play next week at No. 2 East Forsyth, which finished second in the Central Piedmont 4-A.

The War Eagles are led by dynamic quarterback Nate Hampton, who has thrown for 2,884 yards on 231-of-374 passing with 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Running back Tate Carney has 1,028 yards rushing on 150 carries and 19 touchdowns.

West Mecklenburg finished 4-2 in the So Meck 7 4-A, and the Hawks will come up from Charlotte to play in Mocksville. Running back J'Mari Taylor has 1,260 yards on 165 carries and 11 touchdowns to lead the Hawks.

