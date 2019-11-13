After all the dust settled last week in the Central Piedmont 4-A, Davie finished fourth in the conference after its 49-42 win in a shootout against Reagan.
The winner of this Class 4-A West playoff game will play next week at No. 2 East Forsyth, which finished second in the Central Piedmont 4-A.
The War Eagles are led by dynamic quarterback Nate Hampton, who has thrown for 2,884 yards on 231-of-374 passing with 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Running back Tate Carney has 1,028 yards rushing on 150 carries and 19 touchdowns.
West Mecklenburg finished 4-2 in the So Meck 7 4-A, and the Hawks will come up from Charlotte to play in Mocksville. Running back J'Mari Taylor has 1,260 yards on 165 carries and 11 touchdowns to lead the Hawks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.