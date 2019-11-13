ReynoldsPrep (copy)

Winston-Salem Prep's Timothy Davis (2) passed for 3,143 yards and 10 touchdowns while being intercepted 10 times this season.

Winston-Salem Prep finished 2-3 in the Northwest 1-A with victories against North Stokes and Bishop McGuinness in the last two games of the regular season. The Phoenix will play struggling West Columbus in the first round of the Class 1-A playoffs at Atkins.

The Phoenix last won a playoff game in 2016, when it defeated Robbinsville. Winston-Salem Prep has outscored its opponents 430-331 this season.

The Vikings finished 1-7 in the Three Rivers 2-A/1-A conference, defeating just East Columbus. They have been outscored 490-135.

