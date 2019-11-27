Elkin faces Thomas Jefferson Classical in the third round of the Class 1-A playoffs at Grissom Stadium.
It's been since 2009 that the Buckin' Elks have advanced this far in the postseason. That was the final season Richard Grissom, who led Elkin to four state titles between 2002 to 2006, coached the team before announcing his retirement in March 2010.
This season, Coach Scott Wood has led the team to its best record in a decade. Elkin defeated Andrews 41-13 to advance to the third round, with quarterback Brett Beaver accounting for five of the team's six touchdowns.
Thomas Jefferson Classical dominated Albemarle 40-0 last week — its second straight shutout. Sophomore Grant Logan passed for 108 yards, rushed for another 96 yards and had four total touchdowns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.