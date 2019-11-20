Undefeated East Surry, which outscored opponents 630-137 during the regular season, plays Starmount on Thursday at David H. Diamont Stadium in Pilot Mountain in the second round of the Class 1-AA playoffs. A chance of foul weather led to the game being moved up a day.
Both teams met last year in the postseason. East Surry defeated Starmount 44-27 in the Class 1-AA West Region final. It was the first season for both Trent Lowman and Sandy Grinton leading their respective programs.
The Cardinals, who had a first-round bye, have had a strong passing game this season; quarterback Jefferson Boaz, a North Carolina commit, passed for 3,571 yards and 52 touchdowns.
And three ACC prospects have been leading receivers for the senior. Carolina commit Stephen Gosnell has 1,109 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Landon Stevens, who will be a preferred walk-on with the Tar Heels, has 1,111 receiving yards and has scored 11 touchdowns. Dillon Mosley, who will be a preferred walk-on at N.C. State, has racked up 807 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.
Starmount quarterback Trey Dezern has thrown 28 touchdown passes this season, including four last week in a 41-27 first-round playoff win over Avery County. The senior has 2,733 passing yards as well.
Receivers J. Max Swaim and Eric Wiles have combined for 23 touchdowns and 2,025 yards receiving.
