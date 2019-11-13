Glenn will try to bounce back in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. Last week, the Bobcats lost 34-7 against West Forsyth in a game that decided the winner of the Central Piedmont 4-A.
The biggest problem for Glenn last week was its inability to stop West Forsyth. The Bobcats had one of the best defenses in the area, but the Titans piled up 525 total yards of offense.
South Caldwell, coached by Marc Kirkpatrick, struggled in the Northwestern 4-A/3-A, finishing 1-5. The Spartans were also outscored 360-316.
