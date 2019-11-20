It's not often in high school football that teams get to face each other two times in two consecutive seasons.
That, however, will happen Friday at Jerry Peoples Stadium in Clemmons when Central Piedmont 4-A rivals No. 3 West Forsyth (10-1) and No. 11 Reagan (9-3) play in the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs.
In 2018, West Forsyth beat Reagan 21-16 in the final regular-season game of the year. The next week, Reagan traveled to Clemmons and defeated West Forsyth 34-20.
The Titans, who won the Central Piedmont 4-A title this year and had a first-round bye, defeated the Raiders 31-21 in Clemmons three weeks ago.
"It's always exciting to get another opportunity to play against one of your rivals, especially to get redemption with what they did to us," defensive tackle Nathaniel Carson of the Raiders said.
Coach Adrian Snow of West Forsyth knows this is not a normal rivalry game between the Raiders and Titans.
"At the end of the day, there's more intensity just because if you don't play well, you go home. You pick your stuff up," he said. "So it's just one of those things, it just kind of adds something to it because of that. But ultimately, it's the playoffs. That's the way it's supposed to be. So here it is."
Senior defensive back Kendall Williams of the Titans doesn't put any stock into what happened last year.
"I think it's fun to actually play them again just so we can do the same thing we did the first time," he said. "Just come out, compete with them and have fun."
Coach Josh McGee of the Raiders (9-3) has fond memories of last year's playoff game, especially after getting some payback for the regular-season loss.
"I think the only difference is this is the second round and not the first," he said. "And the winner goes to the third and not the second. Other than that, I don't think there's a lot different. Somebody's going to win and somebody's done.
"It doesn't matter what round you're in at this point, it's those two options. And I think those two options drive us."
The Titans used last year's loss as motivation throughout the offseason and regular season, losing just to Davie County.
"At the end of the day, nobody likes to lose in the playoffs," Snow said. "You definitely don't like to lose to one of your rivals. But at the end of the day there's ultimately only going to be eight people that are going to be happy every year (winning championships in the eight NCHSAA football classes).
"So at the end of the day, it's the way it is, and they know now you've just got to be ready to play and hopefully take of business and try to get to the third round."
Reagan lost to West Forsyth and Davie County to finish the regular season and finished fifth in the Central Piedmont 4-A. The Raiders traveled to Southern Pines last week and defeated No. 6 Pinecrest 26-9 in the first round of the playoffs.
This year, the winner of this game will play either No. 10 Charlotte Vance or No. 2 Charlotte Mallard Creek.
"I think when you play your rival that helps itself," McGee said. "We could care less what's next. We're completely locked in and focused on this football game, and what this football game means for our program, our school, our community. And what's next is really is not important at all. I think our guys fully understand that."
The rivalry has added appeal for McGee, who played quarterback for West Forsyth and graduated in 2001. After playing at Winston-Salem State, he was an assistant coach with Snow from 2009 to 2010. McGee's allegiance has obviously changed.
"When you're the head coach here you learn to love this place," McGee said of Reagan. "This is a very special place with very special people. We're always excited to go over there and play."
