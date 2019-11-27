Mount Tabor travels to Watauga on Friday night to kick off the third round of the Class 3-AA playoffs. A win in Boone will put the Spartans, who advanced to the West Region final last season for the first time since 2007, in the state semifinals for the second straight season.
So far, Jorden Zertuche leads the team in passing yards with 638 and six touchdowns. The senior, who was the backup quarterback to start the season, had 183 yards and a touchdown last week in a 37-21 win against third-seeded Greensboro Dudley. B.J. McIntyre has 1,030 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground this season.
Anderson Castle has led Watauga with 1,079 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. The senior has racked up 2,053 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns, including five in a 55-27 win over Kannapolis Brown in the second round.
