Undefeated East Surry is another round closer to its goal — another chance at a Class 1-AA championship. But before that happens, the Cardinals will face Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter in the third round at David H. Diamont Stadium.
Quarterback Jefferson Boaz, a North Carolina commit, has passed for 3,719 yards and 54 touchdowns this year. East Surry, which has found plenty of success throwing the ball this season, had a strong running game against Starmount in the second round of the playoffs. Five players combined for 279 rushing yards, including 109 from Carolina commit Stephen Gosnell.
Mountain Island Charter defeated Mount Airy 42-35 in double overtime last week. Kobe Creamer passed for 125 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Elijah Burris, who has more than 2,000 rushing yards this season, and Creamer combined for 256 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
