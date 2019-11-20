East Surry Mount Airy Football (copy)

Running back Johnathon Smith (6) has 1,866 rushing yards and this season. He sprained an ankle Nov. 8 in the loss against East Surry,

Mount Airy faces Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Wallace Shelton Stadium in the second round of the Class 1-AA playoffs on Friday.

If the Granite Bears win, they could make another trip to Pilot Mountain. East Surry needs to win its playoff game against Starmount on Thursday to set up a showdown with Mount Airy.

Running back Johnathon Smith, who has 1,866 rushing yards this season, sprained an ankle Nov. 8 in the fourth quarter of that 42-10 loss to the Cardinals. Coach J.K. Adkins said Wednesday he's "hoping" Smith returns for Friday's game, and the bye week was beneficial.

Mountain Island Charter defeated Community School of Davidson, a 12th seed, 61-0 in the first round last week. It was the Raptors' second straight shutout — their sixth of the season.

Kobe Creamer, Elijah Burris and Caleb Patton combined for six touchdowns and 295 rushing yards. Mountain Island Charter has outscored opponents 558-81 this season.

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

pferlise@wsjournal.com

@PatrickFerlise

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments