East Forsyth readies for its next hurdle in the Class 4-A playoffs, facing Ragsdale at Fred E. Lewis Stadium in Kernersville.
The Eagles got their first taste of postseason play on Nov. 22 at home, defeating Davie County 49-21 while scoring five second-half touchdowns to push the team to the third round. East Forsyth had three players run for more than 100 yards in that win. Robbin Smith, a senior who leads the Eagles with 1,064 yards and 13 touchdowns, had 131 that night; Chris Chaplin and quarterback Ty Lyles both finished the game with 107 rushing yards.
Ragsdale, which had a first-round bye after finishing second in the Metro 4-A, was led to a win last week by senior Devan Boykin at running back. The 3-star prospect, who verbally committed to N.C. State in April, rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers' 30-14 win. He had 33 receiving yards and a touchdown as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.