EastDavie (copy)

East Forsyth wide receiver Jamison Warren (14) returns a kick on Nov. 22 against Davie County in the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs.

East Forsyth readies for its next hurdle in the Class 4-A playoffs, facing Ragsdale at Fred E. Lewis Stadium in Kernersville.

The Eagles got their first taste of postseason play on Nov. 22 at home, defeating Davie County 49-21 while scoring five second-half touchdowns to push the team to the third round. East Forsyth had three players run for more than 100 yards in that win. Robbin Smith, a senior who leads the Eagles with 1,064 yards and 13 touchdowns, had 131 that night; Chris Chaplin and quarterback Ty Lyles both finished the game with 107 rushing yards.

Ragsdale, which had a first-round bye after finishing second in the Metro 4-A, was led to a win last week by senior Devan Boykin at running back. The 3-star prospect, who verbally committed to N.C. State in April, rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers' 30-14 win. He had 33 receiving yards and a touchdown as well.

pferlise@wsjournal.com

@PatrickFerlise

