Glenn is on the road again, traveling to Jamieson Stadium to face Greensboro Grimsley in the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs.
The Bobcats have steadily improved since 2017, when the team finished the season 10-2. That year, Glenn lost 35-34 in overtime against Charlotte Vance in the first round of the Class 4-A playoffs.
Glenn defeated Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 12-11 on Nov. 22 to advance to the third round, with running back Monterious Godfrey recording 136 rushing yards. Quarterback Camden Coleman passed for 94 yards and had two total touchdowns — one passing and one rushing.
Christofer Zellous has passed and rushed for more than 1,000 yards with 37 touchdowns for Grimsley, which enters the third round with its best record since 2007. Quan Nora has 1,725 yards on the ground as well.
