West Stokes faces Eastern Randolph at Wildcat Stadium. After claiming the Class 2-AA title in 2011, the Wildcats have appeared in the second round of the playoffs six times in eight seasons. That, however, is as far as they have gone.

Quarterback Amon Conrad passed for 469 yards last week in West Stokes' 47-0 win against No. 13 North Wilkes in the first round of the playoffs. Conrad now has the school record for passing yards in a season; his 2,438 passing yards this season surpassed the previous record of 2,356, which was set in 2018 by Tyler Smith.

Eastern Randolph, which finished second in the PAC 7 2-A, rallied to win its first-round playoff game last week. The Wildcats defeated rival Franklinville Providence Grove 40-33. Kaemen Marley scored three touchdowns — one of those coming on a 49-yard interception return.

