West Stokes faces Eastern Randolph at Wildcat Stadium. After claiming the Class 2-AA title in 2011, the Wildcats have appeared in the second round of the playoffs six times in eight seasons. That, however, is as far as they have gone.
Quarterback Amon Conrad passed for 469 yards last week in West Stokes' 47-0 win against No. 13 North Wilkes in the first round of the playoffs. Conrad now has the school record for passing yards in a season; his 2,438 passing yards this season surpassed the previous record of 2,356, which was set in 2018 by Tyler Smith.
Eastern Randolph, which finished second in the PAC 7 2-A, rallied to win its first-round playoff game last week. The Wildcats defeated rival Franklinville Providence Grove 40-33. Kaemen Marley scored three touchdowns — one of those coming on a 49-yard interception return.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.