Two Central Piedmont 4-A teams kick off in Kernersville, as East Forsyth takes on Davie County at Fred E. Lewis Stadium in the second round of the Class 4-A playoffs.
The Eagles are coming off last week's first-round bye, and they are getting ready for another game without Ahmani Marshall. The senior running back, who verbally committed to Wake Forest on June 1, sustained a broken bone in his shoulder in October during a 41-38 loss to West Forsyth. According to Coach Todd Willert, the earliest possibility of a return for Marshall would be if the Eagles appeared in the Class 4-A championship on Dec. 14.
On the ground, Robbin Smith leads the Eagles with 933 yards and 13 touchdowns. The senior scored three times and racked up 182 yards in a 45-38 win over Davie County on Nov. 1.
Nate Hampton's second season as the War Eagles' quarterback has been successful. The junior leads Davie County with 3,087 yards passing and 22 touchdowns, helping the team rebound from a 3-9 finish in 2018 — its worst season since 1991. Tate Carney, who has more than 1,000 yards rushing in his junior year, ran for 130 yards and a touchdown Nov. 15 during the team's first-round rout of West Mecklenburg.
