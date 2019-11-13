East Forsyth v. Mount Tabor football (copy)

Mount Tabor's Jamari Slade (10) pulls down an interception on a pass intended for East Forsyth's Brendan Conway in September. 

These two teams will play in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA West playoffs Friday night at Bob Sapp Field. Mount Tabor finished in a three-way tie for the Piedmont Triad 3-A conference title with Greensboro Dudley and Parkland.

Mount Tabor had three touchdown runs by three different running backs last week to help the Spartans defeat Southwest Guilford 26-6.

Brian McIntyre is the leading rusher for the Spartans. He has 850 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 128 attempts. The Spartans have had trouble scoring all season, but their defense has more than held its own, outscoring their opponents 198-125.

As for Central Cabarrus, which finished at 3-2 in the South Piedmont 3-A and tied for second with Kannapolis Brown, the Vikings defeated Concord Robinson 44-7 last week.

Solomon Faulkner is the leading rusher for the Vikings with 816 yards on 139 carries and has scored four touchdowns. The Vikings have outscored their opponents 299-181.

jspivey@wsjournal.com

336-727-7370

@JaySpivey_WSJ

