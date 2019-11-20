Elkin plays Andrews in the second round of the Class 1-A playoffs — a home game at Grissom Stadium. The Buckin' Elks had a first-round bye after they shared the Mountain Valley 2-A/1-A title with Starmount. Elkin last earned a share of a conference championship in 2014 — a three-way tie with Ashe County and Starmount.
Quarterback Brett Beaver, a junior, has passed for 878 yards and two touchdowns, and he has 809 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Senior Tyler Mayes has 876 rushing yards and eight touchdowns this season.
Andrews defeated Cherokee, a No. 10 seed with just two wins this season, 63-34 in the first round. The Wildcats had three players with at least 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns last week. Tucker Holloway finished with 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns, Gavin Wilson rushed for 119 and two touchdowns, and Landon White had 100 yards and three touchdowns.
