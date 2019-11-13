The Mustangs will play their first-round game in the NCHSAA Class 3-AA West playoffs at Deaton-Thompson Stadium.
Led by first-year coach Laymarr Marshall, who previously coached at Mount Tabor, the Mustangs have had ups and downs all season. Despite all their success, they have been outscored 255-240 this season.
Parkland has plenty of firepower, led by quarterback Camian Shell and receiver Chase Rorie.
Alexander Central finished in a three-way for second in the Northwestern 4-A/3-A. Coached by Butch Carter, the Cougars have outscored their opponents 420-250.
The Cougars' offense is led by running back Steven Monntgomery, who has 1,647 yards on 147 carries and has scored 19 touchdowns.
