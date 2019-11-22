Reynolds and Wake Forest High School don't have much history playing boys soccer against each other, but one team will make history Saturday when they play each other for the NCHSAA Class 4-A state championship.
The game is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Koka Booth Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.
Top-seeded Reynolds (19-2-1) will make its first appearance since 1986 in the boys soccer championship. This overall will be the third championship appearance for the Demons, who lost to Raleigh Sanderson in 1984 and 1986.
"Honestly, it sounds weird, but there's a lot of little different things that maybe you've got to do during the week," Coach Tony Sabio of Reynolds said. "But it's really not all that different. I still get up on the same side of the bed each morning. I mean I brush my teeth in the morning and get in my car and go to work.
"Nobody's given me an off-day to give me all the things I need to do. It really is — it's business as usual. The only difference is, you know, there might be some people that say congratulations that you have no clue who they are."
As for second-seeded Wake Forest, the school is making its first appearance in the state championship. Wake Forest (20-1-2) defeated top-seeded Holly Springs 3-0 Tuesday night in the Eastern Regional final.
"It's definitely the way that I wanted the program to go," said third-year Coach Rick Pittarelli of the Cougars. "Did I realize it was going to happen this quickly? No. But's it's definitely take the direction that I wanted it to go to."
Reynolds, which defeated No. 2 Northwest Guilford in the state semifinals, has come a long way since Sabio replaced Adam Gal after the 2015-16 season when they finished 4-16-2. In Sabio's four seasons as the head coach at Reynolds, the team is a combined 70-22-1.
"When I came in, one of the biggest things was the mentality and in a sense what the players were used to," Sabio said. "Unfortunately, they were used to losing. So that like deconditioned things. So it was like if you get scored on, you felt like you were going to get scored on again; you felt like you were going to lose the game."
Although it came in an odd circumstance, the teams from Reynolds and Wake Forest met over the summer at a team camp at Campbell. Both coaches felt that, despite the game being an exhibition, they might have something as the season unfolded.
"We did scrimmage them down there, and they're a good team," Pittarelli said. "They're definitely not going to be somebody that just backs down and says, 'Here, take the championship.'
"They're going to make you work for it, and they're going to play hard."
One slight advantage the Cougars might have is their proximity to Cary. Pittarelli said it's about a 45-minute drive for his team while the Demons will travel nearly two hours to get there. Sabio said the Demons will leave Winston-Salem about 7 a.m. on Saturday morning.
"I expect for R.J. Reynolds to have a good crowd following them," Pittarelli said. "I know they have a lot further to travel, but do I think it's going to hold an advantage? We don't really look at it that way. We try to look at it is we're going into a neutral territory where we've never played before, and we just have to focus and do what we have to do to play out our game plan."
One factor both teams will have to deal with is the weather forecast. The National Weather Service says the high on Saturday will be 48 degrees and there is an 80% chance of rain.
"There's nothing we can do," Sabio said. "It's the weather. It's going to be raining for both teams. The grass is going to be wet for both teams and the ball will be round."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.