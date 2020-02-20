WSJ HS logo

What: State individual championships.

When: Friday-Saturday.

Where: Greensboro Coliseum.

Admission: Friday or Saturday all-day pass, $15; championship session Saturday, $7; all-tournament pass, $25.

SCHEDULE

Friday: 12:30-3 p.m., Class 1-A and 2-A first round; 3:30-5 p.m., Class 3-A first round; 5:30-7 p.m., Class 4-A first round; 7:30-9 p.m., Class 2-A, 3-A and 4-A first-round consolations; 9:30-11 p.m., Class 2-A, 3-A and 4-A quarterfinals.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Class 2-A, 3-A and 4-A consolation quarterfinals; noon-2 p.m., Class 1-A, 2-A, 3-A and 4-A semifinals; 2:15-3:45 p.m., Class 2-A, 3-A and 4-A third-round "consys" and 1-A first-round "consys;" 4-5 p.m., all classes consolation semifinals; 5:15-6:30 p.m., all classes third- and fifth-place matches; 7 p.m., Parade of Champions; 7:30 p.m., all classes finals.

