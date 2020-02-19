nchsaa_logo

2019 NCHSAA Volleyball Championship pairings

 FILE PHOTO

The N.C. High School Athletic Association has postponed its announcement of state basketball tournament seedings and pairings until Sunday.

Snow is in the forecast in North Carolina for Thursday and part of Friday, which means some conference tournaments may not be completed on their regular schedules.

The completed brackets, which had been scheduled for a Saturday release, are expected to be announced Sunday evening.

Visit JournalNow.com/sports on Sunday to learn where area teams will be playing.

pferlise@wsjournal.com

@PatrickFerlise

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments