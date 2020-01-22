The N.C. High School Athletic Association has issued a statement today regarding the incident in which a Harrisburg Hickory Ridge parent attacked a Southeast Guilford wrestler during a match Saturday evening in Kannapolis.
“We have seen the video from the unfortunate and unacceptable incident that occurred at the 2020 Kannapolis Duals hosted by A.L. Brown High School," NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said in the statement. "Any time that parents choose to unnecessarily insert themselves into a high school athletics contest in any manner other than that of positive support for their student-athletes, their coaches, teammates and opponents, disappointing results often follow. In that regard, this incident is no different from many others that occur all across the country at youth sporting events where parents are often out of control."
Southeast Guilford was competing against Hickory Ridge in the fifth-place match of Kannapolis Duals at A.L. Brown High School. During the 182-pound bout, the Southeast wrestler took down the Hickory Ridge wrestler, who landed on his head and neck.
After the referee penalized the Falcons wrestler a point for an illegal takedown, the Hickory Ridge wrestler did not appear to be injured and immediately took the restart position for the bout. Before the bout could resume, the Hickory Ridge wrestler’s father ran onto the mat and tackled the Southeast wrestler from behind. He was then subdued by coaches and officials until police arrived and arrested him.
😮What?? NC Parent tackles Wrestler! pic.twitter.com/uNAAeMMo0J— Wrestling Coach™️ (@wrestlingadvice) January 20, 2020
Barry Lee Jones, of Harrisburg, was arrested Saturday at the Kannapolis Sports & Entertainment Venue. According to a Kannapolis Police Department news release, he was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct and was processed at the Cabarrus County Jail and received a $1,000 secured bond.
A spokesperson for Cabarrus County Schools, of which Hickory Ridge is a part, wrote in a statement this week: "Our school system has expectations for student decorum and sportsmanship during extracurricular and athletic events. Our expectations for spectators are no different. The actions displayed by a spectator at the wrestling match on Jan. 18, 2020, fall far below our expectations. We do not condone his actions."
The Southeast Guilford wrestler who was tackled has not been identified, although junior Max Steele has been competing in the 182-pound class for the Falcons.
After order was restored, meet officials wanted to resume the match, but Southeast Guilford’s coaches declined, and the Falcons returned to school by bus.
"It is shameful that the actions of one parent have overshadowed the excellent work being done by coaches, trainers and officials to protect the health and safety of each student-athlete while helping them to learn and grow in a safe and fun environment," Tucker said in her statement. "We hope that other parents will see this incident as an opportunity to evaluate their own behavior at their children’s sporting events and reflect on the type of memories they want their children to carry with them for the rest of their lives.
"It is our hope that all spectators, and particularly parents, will lead by example in the way they respect the game. We once again renew our call, asking all individuals attending athletics events to respect the efforts of all competitors by positively supporting all student-athletes in a way that honors their efforts and sacrifices, rather than negatively clouding their participation experiences in education-based athletics.”
Southeast Guilford officials have declined to comment on the incident until an investigation is completed.
“It’s very unfortunate, and it just shows a society that I feel sometimes we’re just losing all decorum,” Sharon Contreras, Guilford County Schools superintendent, told WGHP this week.
James Alverson, the NCHSAA's assistant commissioner for media relations, publications and special events, said in an email that "we always review incidents that occur at our events and try to ensure that all rules and policies were followed, levying appropriate penalties if necessary. As for the specifics about the match itself, our office is still reviewing the details and will be in touch with the appropriate school personnel."
In a letter that was posted Sunday on the Southeast Guilford High School wrestling page on Facebook but was later removed, “The parents of the HRHS wrestling team” wrote:
To all the SE Guilford parents, coaches team members and administrators,
WE ARE DEEPLY SORRY.
We want you to know that we experienced the same nightmare WITH you yesterday. We are in shock, horror and disbelief by the inconceivable action of one parent on a wrestler. We don’t understand it nor would we ever condone it.
Though our parents review the HRHS code of conduct in pre-season mandatory parent meetings, this parent chose to disregard the code and, for that, we are ashamed. His action does not reflect the beliefs of the parents of the HRHS wrestling program.
To the parents of the wrestler who was tackled – we wholeheartedly apologize.
Sincerely,
The parents of the HRHS wrestling team
Contreras referenced the letter from the Hickory Ridge parents, saying they were “equally appalled.”
“It’s not who they are as a community,” the GCS superintendent told WGHP. "And I certainly apologize to the students at both high schools who experienced that, particularly the student who was attacked.”
