East Forsyth's Jaquan Porter, center, and teammates celebrate in the closing moments of the Eagles' victory over Grimsley.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

SATURDAY'S GAMES

CLASS 4-AA

No. 10 Charlotte Vance vs. No. 2 Raleigh Leesville Road at Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, 3 p.m. (WXLV-45.3)

CLASS 4-A

No. 2 East Forsyth vs. No. 4 Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons at Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, 11 a.m. (WMYV)

CLASS 3-AA

No. 1 Matthews Weddington vs. No. 1 Lee County at Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, 7 p.m. (WLXV-45.3)

CLASS 3-A

No. 5 Charlotte Catholic vs. No. 1 Southern Nash at Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, 3 p.m. (WMYV-48.2)

CLASS 2-AA

No 1 Shelby vs. No. 7 Salisbury at BB&T Field, Winston-Salem, 11 a.m. (WXLV-45.3)

CLASS 2-A

No. 2 Reidsville vs. No. 3 Elizabeth City Northeastern at BB&T Field, Winston-Salem, 3 p.m. (WMYV)

CLASS 1-AA

No. 1 East Surry vs. No. 1 Tarboro at Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, 7 p.m. (WMYV)

CLASS 1-A

No. 1 Robbinsville vs. No. 4 Northampton at Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, 3 p.m.

