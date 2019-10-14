The NCHSAA released its playoff pairings for girls dual-team tennis on Monday morning, with several area teams playing first-round matches this week.
The first round of the postseason begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. Undefeated Reagan (12-0), a top seed, is the only area team in the Class 4-A West playing host to a match. The Raiders take on No. 2 Northwest Guilford (9-4) in Pfafftown. No. 2 West Forsyth (12-2) travels to No. 1 Greensboro Page (10-1), with Reynolds (12-5), a wildcard, hitting the road to face No. 2 Lake Norman (10-2).
In the Class 2-A West, No. 3 North Davidson (11-4) will play a road match in Millers Creek against top-seeded West Wilkes (12-2). No. 2 West Stokes (11-6) travels to No. 1 Salisbury (12-0). No. 2 Oak Grove (11-2) plays top-seeded Forbush (13-3) in East Bend.
No. 1 Bishop McGuinness (13-1) was the only area team to receive a first-round bye in the Class 1-A West. In the second round on Oct. 22, the Villains face either No. 1 East Wilkes (16-1) or wildcard East Surry (12-4). East Surry will play at East Wilkes in the first round.
No. 2 Mount Airy (13-4) plays host to No. 3 North Stanly (13-4) in the first round as well.
The playoffs in the NCISAA also begin Tuesday for girls dual-team tennis, volleyball and boys soccer. In Class 3-A, No. 5 Forsyth Country Day (10-7) plays host to Asheville Christian Academy (5-8). The winner of that match plays No. 4 Asheville School (7-6) in the dual-team tennis quarterfinals on Friday.
Salem Baptist Christian (9-7) plays host to Friendship Christian School (7-11) for the first round of the Class 2-A soccer playoffs. In Class 3-A, No. 1 Calvary Day (13-0) and No. 3 Forsyth Country Day (11-5) begin the postseason Saturday in the quarterfinals, which are the third round of the playoffs.
In Class 3-A for volleyball, Calvary Day (9-13) faces Village Christian Academy (4-17) at home in the first round on Tuesday. Forsyth Country Day (7-9) has a first-round home match against Fayetteville Christian School (11-14).
NCHSAA girls dual-team tennis playoff pairings
(All matches begin at 4 p.m.)
Class 4-A West
(First round)
No. 2 West Forsyth (12-2) at No. 1 Greensboro Page (10-1)
Reynolds (12-5) at No. 2 Lake Norman (10-2)
No. 2 Northwest Guilford (9-4) at No. 1 Reagan (12-0)
Class 2-A West
(First round)
No. 2 Oak Grove (11-2) at No. 1 Forbush (13-3)
No. 3 North Davidson (11-4) at No. 1 West Wilkes (12-2)
No. 2 West Stokes (11-6) at No. 1 Salisbury (12-0)
Class 1-A West
(First round)
No. 2 North Stanly (13-4) at No. 2 Mount Airy (13-4)
East Surry (12-4) at No. 1 East Wilkes (16-1)
(Second round, starts Friday)
No. 1 Bishop McGuinness (13-1) vs. winner of No. 2 North Stanly at No. 1 East Wilkes
