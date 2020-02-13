NCHSAA Wrestling

What: Regional championships

When: Today-Saturday

Where: Class 4-A Midwest, Ragsdale (5:30 p.m. today, 9 a.m. Saturday); Class 3-A Midwest, Kannapolis A.L. Brown (5:30 p.m. today, 9 a.m. Saturday); Class 2-A West, West Wilkes (4:30 p.m. today, 9 a.m. Saturday); Class 2-A Midwest, North Davidson (5:30 p.m. today, 9 a.m. Saturday; Class 1-A West, Mount Airy (5 p.m. today, 8:30 a.m. Saturday); Class 1-A East, Uwharrie Charter (5:30 p.m. today, 915 a.m. Saturday).

Admission: $8 today, $10 Saturday; $6 Saturday championship session only, $15 all-sessions pass.

Format: Top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to state championships Feb. 20-22 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Regional assignments for area teams: Class 4-A Midwest, East Forsyth, Glenn, Davie County, West Forsyth, Reagan, Reynolds; Class 3-A Midwest, Parkland, Mount Tabor; Class 2-A West, Ashe County, West Wilkes; Class 2-A Midwest, Wilkes Central, North Wilkes, Surry Central, North Surry, Forbush, Lexington, West Stokes, West Davidson, North Forsyth, North Davidson, Central Davidson, Carver, Atkins, Oak Grove, Walkertown, Ledford, East Davidson, Thomasville; Class 1-A West, Alleghany, East Wilkes, Elkin, Starmount, Mount Airy, East Surry, North Stokes; Class 1-A East, Bishop McGuinness, South Stokes.

