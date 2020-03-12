Eight state title games for boys and girls basketball remain scheduled for Saturday in Raleigh and Chapel Hill. The championships, however, will tip off with limited attendance.
Released in a statement by the NCHSAA on Thursday morning, only "essential staff" and limited family will be permitted at state title games held in the Smith Center at North Carolina and on the campus of N.C. State at Reynolds Coliseum. Media will not be allowed at either venue as well. The decision came in response to growing concern over the novel coronavirus, the statement read.
"This decision is not one we make lightly," Que Tucker, the commissioner of the NCHSAA, said in the release. "We recognize that participating in a state championship game is often a once in a lifetime experience for our student-athletes, coaches, their families and many in the community.
"However, the NCHSAA must do its part in providing leadership necessary to keep our students, communities and state as safe as possible from the rising threat of COVID-19."
According to James Alverson, the NCHSAA"s assistant commissioner for media relations, the changes to championships came "within the last 24 hours." In addition to only essential team staff and limited family being permitted, no tickets will be sold at the doors to either venue. For those spectators in attendance, concessions will be unavailable as well.
Two programs from the Piedmont Triad are set to play in Saturday's championships, with the Winston-Salem Prep boys team in Class 1-A and Southeast Guilford girls in Class 3-A — both taking place Reynolds Coliseum.
