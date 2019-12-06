STATE SEMIFINALS
Tonight's results
CLASS 4-AA
West: No. 10 Charlotte Vance 38, No. 1 Richmond Senior 7
East: No. 2 Raleigh Leesville Road 21, No. 1 Wake Forest 10
CLASS 4-A
West: No. 2 East Forsyth 21, No. 1 Grimsley 20
East: No. 4 Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 22, No. 6 Scotland County 15
CLASS 3-AA
West: No. 1 Matthews Weddington 49, No. 2 Watauga 14
East: No. 1 Lee County 34, No. 2 New Hanover 9
CLASS 3-A
West: No. 5 Charlotte Catholic 56, No. 10 Kings Mountain 49 (7 OT)
East: No. 1 Southern Nash 32, No. 3 Eastern Alamance 29
CLASS 2-AA
West: No. 1 Shelby 42, No. 6 Lawndale Burns 14
East: No. 7 Salisbury 14, No. 1 Randleman 7
CLASS 2-A
West: No. 2 Reidsville 63, No. 4 West Stokes 13
East: No. 3 Elizabeth City Northeastern 23, No. 1 Clinton 8
CLASS 1-AA
West: No. 1 East Surry 35, No. 2 Mitchell 28
East: No. 1 Tarboro 35, No. 2 Edenton Holmes 6
CLASS 1-A
West: No. 1 Robbinsville 28, No. 3 Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson 14
East: No. 4 Northampton 20, No. 2 North Edgecombe 12
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday, Dec. 14
CLASS 4-AA
No. 10 Charlotte Vance vs. No. 2 Raleigh Leesville Road at Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, 11 a.m. or 3 p.m.
CLASS 4-A
No. 2 East Forsyth vs. No. 4 Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons at Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, 11 a.m. or 3 p.m.
CLASS 3-AA
No. 1 Matthews Weddington vs. No. 1 Lee County at Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, 3 or 7 p.m.
CLASS 3-A
No. 5 Charlotte Catholic vs. No. 1 Southern Nash at Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, 3 or 7 p.m.
CLASS 2-AA
No 1 Shelby vs. No. 7 Salisbury at BB&T Field, Winston-Salem, 11 a.m. or 3 p.m.
CLASS 2-A
No. 2 Reidsville vs. No. 3 Elizabeth City Northeastern at BB&T Field, Winston-Salem, 11 a.m. or 3 p.m.
CLASS 1-AA
No. 1 East Surry vs. No. 1 Tarboro at Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, 3 or 7 p.m.
CLASS 1-A
No. 1 Robbinsville vs. No. 4 Northampton at Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, 3 or 7 p.m.
