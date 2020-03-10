The N.C. High School Athletic Association is asking players and coaches at Saturday's state championship basketball games to refrain from shaking hands but instead to just bump elbows as a precaution related to the coronavirus.
But the games will go on as scheduled at Chapel Hill's Smith Center and Raleigh's Reynolds Coliseum. The Southeast Guilford girls, in Class 3-A, and Winston-Salem Prep boys, in Class 1-A, will play for titles in Raleigh.
"Currently, we are planning for the state basketball championships, while the spring sports season is underway," NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker said in a statement. "At this time, there are no plans to cancel or suspend any sports.
"As we prepare for the state basketball championships this weekend, and as spring sports continue, we are asking participants, game officials, staff and fans to take individual responsibility to help prevent the spread of illnesses."
