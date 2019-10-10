Failure can function as fuel for stardom. Ahlysia Overton of Parkland is a classic example of how this principle works.
Overton played basketball and ran cross-country in middle school, but neither sport was a good fit. Then came her first try at volleyball and the results were disappointing. As an eighth-grader, she did not make the cut for the school team.
Fast forward five seasons later and it’s a vastly different scenario. Overton, a 5-foot-11 senior, has emerged as Parkland’s standout middle hitter. Over the past two seasons, she has led the team in kills and blocks.
“Ahlysia brings a light-hearted energy to the floor,” Coach Kendall Fields of the Mustangs said. “When things get difficult during a match, she’s the one who remains upbeat. She doesn’t let tense moments get to her.
“The way she leads is to not to put people down. She’s always uplifting and has an infectious personality. When she’s up, everybody’s up.”
Overton’s journey to self-discovery started when she attended off-season volleyball workouts with the Mustangs the summer before her freshman year of high school. It was a time for her to seriously study the game, build confidence and develop a skill set.
That off-season served as a crash course in Volleyball 101 for Overton. Team captain Gabby Brewer tutored the then-rising freshman on the basics of hitting and blocking. Overton picked up the nuances of passing by closely observing the upperclassmen during workouts.
“My parents (Rod Overton and Candace Kimbrough) convinced me that I should give volleyball another shot,” she said. “The support I got that summer from the Parkland players and my parents was very helpful. Once I learned the basics, I knew that I had made the right choice. Volleyball is my sport.
“When it came time for tryouts, I didn’t reflect on what happened in eighth grade. I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I’d be. At that time, all that mattered was what could happen for high school volleyball. As things turned out, I got the results I wanted, and I made the team.”
Overton, a four-year starter, is a towering presence at the net. Not only does she hit with power on spike shots, but she’s also adept with tip shots. Aside from that, she’s much improved with shot location and accuracy, which makes it more difficult for the opposition to keep the ball in play.
“My serve is one of the areas of my game that I continue to work on,” she said. “I hit with a lot of power and lot of the time the ball goes too long. So, I adjust and step back further, but even then, the ball doesn’t go over the net. I am getting better at it.”
In a match against Winston-Salem Prep earlier this season, Overton’s serves were consistent and masterful. In the third set, Parkland trailed 21-14. Overton went to work and responded by hitting eight straight aces to put the Mustangs in the lead. The Mustangs went on the win that set 25-22 and swept the match 3-0.
“All I focused on was getting that first serve over,” she said. “After that, it got easier.”
So far, this season has been a mixed bag for Parkland (7-10 as of Oct. 7). The Mustangs reeled off six straight wins at the start. But then they stumbled badly and dropped nine matches in a row. During that stretch, they had seven shutout losses.
One match in particular, was especially hard to swallow. Parkland suffered a stunning five-set loss to Greensboro Dudley on its home floor. The downward spiral finally ended when the Mustangs beat Greensboro Smith in three straight sets at the start of this month.
“We got into some kind of rut,” said Overton, who plans to attend East Carolina or N.C. State to pursue her dream of being a veterinarian. “Against Dudley, everybody did well for the first two sets. But we lost the next set unexpectedly and that really worked against us.
“In that match, we learned that our energy and momentum have to stay up. We have to make sure that we don’t have any letdowns. It felt good to get the win over Smith. All of us were glad that the long (losing) streak was over.”
Overton, a team captain, isn’t making any predictions about what the rest of the season may bring. What she is sure about, however, is the resiliency of her teammates. In her mind, the Mustangs are more than capable of recovering from three consecutive weeks of losing.
“A comeback is possible,” she said. “With this team, I know we can do better. We just have to figure it out and get through it. The reason for my confidence is that spirit wise and attitude wise, this team has more of a bond than any of the teams I’ve been on at Parkland.”
In spite of the season’s twists and turns, Parkland is having its best season since 2007 when the volleyball team finished 8-4. During Overton’s first three years, the Mustangs won a combined total of eight games.
“I’m very proud of my team,” said Overton. “We’ve done great — better than anyone ever expected.”
—Craig T. Greenlee
