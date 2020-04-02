BOYS BASKETBALL

Alleghany: Jared Foley

Ashe County: Austin Poe

East Wilkes: Trey Lambert

Elkin: Austin Longworth, Shane Price

North Wilkes: Zack Carlton, Matthew Holloway

Starmount: Trey Dezern, Budda Johnson, Eric Wiles

West Wilkes: Jacob Brown, Jackson Stinson, Jaden Wentz

Wilkes Central: Daylon Banks, Jonah Brooks, Marcus Lopez, Zach Mastin

Player of the year: Eric Wiles (Starmount)

Coach of the year: Scottie Greene (West Wilkes)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alleghany: Madison Brown, Abigail Keesling, Haley Rife

Ashe County: Audrey Craven, Jordan Jones, Hallie Treva

East Wilkes: Ava Tharpe

Elkin: Audrey Jennings

North Wilkes: McKenzie Johnson, Liz Martin

Starmount: Emma Freed

West Wilkes: Jamesyn Bell, Carson Ledford, Jamilyn Wilcox

Wilkes Central: Madison German, Zoe Susi, Erica Wyatt

Co-players of the year: Abigail Kessling (Alleghany), Hallie Treva (Ashe County)

Coach of the year: Kayla Carpenter (Alleghany)

BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Ashe County: Dylan Baldwin, Trent Blevins, Noah Farmer, Josh Hardin, Issac Miller, Neal Pate, Ethan Pennington, Torin Potter, Grady Rector, Josh Roten, Dylan Short, Trent Trivette

North Wilkes: Michael Bell, Deandre Corpening, Cole Edwards, Jesse Farrington, Braeden Foster, Keaton Hincher, Corbin McLean, Evan Sathre, Zane Shew, Keshaun Tillman, Russell Vannoy, Reece Wilson, Adam Winebarger

Wilkes Central: Terry Hayes

Athlete of the year: Keaton Hincher (North Wilkes)

Coach of the year: Phil Morrison (Ashe County)

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Ashe County: Claudia Acevedo, Jernee Ashley, Allie Blevins, Macie Bowlin, Malaley Cronk, Emma Durr, Malorie Eller, Gabriella Harmon, Melena Howell, Jezik Martin, Abby McClure, Maggie Powers, Zoe Schell

Elkin: Hannah Oliver

West Wilkes: Kennedy Collins, Emma Wayne

Wilkes Central: Alyssa Barber, Kylee Cheek, Adia McCurdy, Sophia Pontzer, Olivia Rush

Athlete of the year: Kennedy Collins (West Wilkes)

Coach of the year: Phil Morrison (Ashe County)

BOYS SWIMMING

Alleghany: Camden BeBord, John Cox, Mauricio Lopez , Caleb Phillips

Elkin: Caeson Baker, Cameron Burleson, Adam Chu, Brady Shugart, Patrick Soos, Marshall Wells, Jack Zamudio

West Wilkes: Cameron Barlow

Wilkes Central: Parker Davis, Correy Horton, Clay Johnson, David Olson

Swimmer of the year: Jack Zamudio (Elkin)

Coach of the year: Oz Prim (Elkin)

GIRLS SWIMMING

Ashe County: Lindsey Robinson

East Wilkes: Sara Adams, Alana Bauguess, Kayla Bauguess, Sedessa Hatcher

Elkin: Breanna Laws, Harper Libbert, Avery Sheets, Katie Sidden, Browyn Sloop, Kenley Wells, Maddie Wells

West Wilkes: Lacey Church, Hannah Hartzog

Wilkes Central: Kristin Blevins, Mariella Millan, Brianna Ormanzano, Rhiannon Riedel, Kaylee Simmons

Swimmer of the year: Harper Libbert (Elkin)

Coach of the year: Oz Prim (Elkin)

WRESTLING

Alleghany: Koda Blythe, Bryson Church, Riley Pruitt, Dustin Rector, Evan Walker

Ashe County: Trent Baker, Nate Brown, Kabel Dillard, Jaron Greer, Matthew Peterson, Timothy Peterson

East Wilkes: Kole Lambert, Dustin Blackburn

Elkin: C.J. Henderson, Ethan Van Horn

North Wilkes: Patrick Vickers

West Wilkes: Dylan Ball, Uriel Federico, Robert Heater, Dallas Rash, Alex Roland, Caleb Roland, Riley Shaw, John Shepherd, Garrett Shumate

Wilkes Central: Tradin Allen, Nick Hartley, Tyler Holland

Wrestler of the year: Evan Walker (Alleghany)

Coach of the year: Kelly Nichols (West Wilkes)



