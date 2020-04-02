BOYS BASKETBALL
Alleghany: Jared Foley
Ashe County: Austin Poe
East Wilkes: Trey Lambert
Elkin: Austin Longworth, Shane Price
North Wilkes: Zack Carlton, Matthew Holloway
Starmount: Trey Dezern, Budda Johnson, Eric Wiles
West Wilkes: Jacob Brown, Jackson Stinson, Jaden Wentz
Wilkes Central: Daylon Banks, Jonah Brooks, Marcus Lopez, Zach Mastin
Player of the year: Eric Wiles (Starmount)
Coach of the year: Scottie Greene (West Wilkes)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alleghany: Madison Brown, Abigail Keesling, Haley Rife
Ashe County: Audrey Craven, Jordan Jones, Hallie Treva
East Wilkes: Ava Tharpe
Elkin: Audrey Jennings
North Wilkes: McKenzie Johnson, Liz Martin
Starmount: Emma Freed
West Wilkes: Jamesyn Bell, Carson Ledford, Jamilyn Wilcox
Wilkes Central: Madison German, Zoe Susi, Erica Wyatt
Co-players of the year: Abigail Kessling (Alleghany), Hallie Treva (Ashe County)
Coach of the year: Kayla Carpenter (Alleghany)
BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Ashe County: Dylan Baldwin, Trent Blevins, Noah Farmer, Josh Hardin, Issac Miller, Neal Pate, Ethan Pennington, Torin Potter, Grady Rector, Josh Roten, Dylan Short, Trent Trivette
North Wilkes: Michael Bell, Deandre Corpening, Cole Edwards, Jesse Farrington, Braeden Foster, Keaton Hincher, Corbin McLean, Evan Sathre, Zane Shew, Keshaun Tillman, Russell Vannoy, Reece Wilson, Adam Winebarger
Wilkes Central: Terry Hayes
Athlete of the year: Keaton Hincher (North Wilkes)
Coach of the year: Phil Morrison (Ashe County)
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Ashe County: Claudia Acevedo, Jernee Ashley, Allie Blevins, Macie Bowlin, Malaley Cronk, Emma Durr, Malorie Eller, Gabriella Harmon, Melena Howell, Jezik Martin, Abby McClure, Maggie Powers, Zoe Schell
Elkin: Hannah Oliver
West Wilkes: Kennedy Collins, Emma Wayne
Wilkes Central: Alyssa Barber, Kylee Cheek, Adia McCurdy, Sophia Pontzer, Olivia Rush
Athlete of the year: Kennedy Collins (West Wilkes)
Coach of the year: Phil Morrison (Ashe County)
BOYS SWIMMING
Alleghany: Camden BeBord, John Cox, Mauricio Lopez , Caleb Phillips
Elkin: Caeson Baker, Cameron Burleson, Adam Chu, Brady Shugart, Patrick Soos, Marshall Wells, Jack Zamudio
West Wilkes: Cameron Barlow
Wilkes Central: Parker Davis, Correy Horton, Clay Johnson, David Olson
Swimmer of the year: Jack Zamudio (Elkin)
Coach of the year: Oz Prim (Elkin)
GIRLS SWIMMING
Ashe County: Lindsey Robinson
East Wilkes: Sara Adams, Alana Bauguess, Kayla Bauguess, Sedessa Hatcher
Elkin: Breanna Laws, Harper Libbert, Avery Sheets, Katie Sidden, Browyn Sloop, Kenley Wells, Maddie Wells
West Wilkes: Lacey Church, Hannah Hartzog
Wilkes Central: Kristin Blevins, Mariella Millan, Brianna Ormanzano, Rhiannon Riedel, Kaylee Simmons
Swimmer of the year: Harper Libbert (Elkin)
Coach of the year: Oz Prim (Elkin)
WRESTLING
Alleghany: Koda Blythe, Bryson Church, Riley Pruitt, Dustin Rector, Evan Walker
Ashe County: Trent Baker, Nate Brown, Kabel Dillard, Jaron Greer, Matthew Peterson, Timothy Peterson
East Wilkes: Kole Lambert, Dustin Blackburn
Elkin: C.J. Henderson, Ethan Van Horn
North Wilkes: Patrick Vickers
West Wilkes: Dylan Ball, Uriel Federico, Robert Heater, Dallas Rash, Alex Roland, Caleb Roland, Riley Shaw, John Shepherd, Garrett Shumate
Wilkes Central: Tradin Allen, Nick Hartley, Tyler Holland
Wrestler of the year: Evan Walker (Alleghany)
Coach of the year: Kelly Nichols (West Wilkes)
