MOUNT AIRY — Backup quarterback Kobe Creamer scrambled around, chased all over his backfield by Mount Airy defenders for what seemed like 30 seconds, before throwing a 16-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Stephens in the second overtime period that lifted visiting Mountain Island Charter of Mount Holly to a 42-35 win over Mount Airy in a second-round game in the Class 1A state championships.
Creamer reversed his field at least three times to elude Granite Bear tacklers, retreating from the line of scrimmage all the way to the 30 before setting his feet and finding Stephens alone at the 3-yard-line. He beat two Mount Airy defenders to the goal line, and Todd Pledger’s sixth PAT gave the Raptors a 42-35 lead.
Mount Airy’s hopes ended on its second play in the second overtime when running back Jonathan Smith fumbled an option pitch from quarterback Zeb Stroup and Mountain Island recovered to end the game.
“What a game!” said Coach Robert Washington of Mountain Island, whose team raised its record to 11-2 and will face East Surry in a third-round game next Friday in Pilot Mountain. “You had two teams — a power in Mount Airy and an up-and-coming program like ours — and what a game it was.
“Creamer is electrifying,” Washington said. “With our starter out, Kobe came in and did everything we asked him to. I looked at the kid and saw he had the eyes to win.”
J.K. Adkins, the Granite Bears’ head coach, said of Creamer’s deciding touchdown pass, “It seemed he was running around back there for an eternity. When you have a mobile quarterback, you can get caught with everybody looking at him. I think that’s what happened.”
Creamer’s heroics weren’t limited to the second overtime period. He completed four of nine passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns and ran the ball 15 times for 100 yards and a touchdown. Teammate Elijah Burris, who has committed to play at UNC, ran 13 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
For Mount Airy, which battled back from a 15-point halftime deficit, Smith carried 31 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns. He was the Granite Bears’ workhorse on a 22-play, 80-yard drive that consumed the entire third quarter and 12 seconds of the fourth quarter, capped by a 6-yard touchdown pass from Stroup to Dalton Nance, the second of three times the two connected for touchdowns.
Mount Airy tied the game at 28-28 on a 21-yard pass from Stroup to Nance with 8 minutes to play.
In the first overtime, Burris and Smith traded 10-yard touchdowns before Creamer’s heroics.
“It would have been easy for us to lay down,” Adkins said. “The kids stepped up and fought their tails off.”
The game’s first four possessions all resulted in touchdowns.
Creamer threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Robinson on Mountain Island’s opening possession, but Mount Airy responded with a 7-play, 64-yard drive capped by Smith’s 20-yard touchdown run.
It took Mountain Island 14 seconds to take the lead again -- the time it took Elijah Burristo break through the middle of the line and go 80 yards almost untouched for a touchdown. Mount Airy struck back with a 6-play, 80-yard drive capped by Zeb Stroup’s 45-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Nance, the first of three touchdown connections between the two. The Granite Bears elected to go for a two-point conversion but their run failed, leaving them in a 14-13 hole.
The hole got deeper in the second quarter, much deeper, first when Christian Hunter intercepted Stroup and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown. Then, after an 18-yard punt return by Trae Nicholson set the Raptors up at the Mount Airy 32, Creamer dropped back to pass but decided to tuck the football and run, and 32 yards later, Mountain Island led 28-13 with 1:19 to play before halftime.
MIC 14 14 0 0 7 7 — 42
MTA 13 0 0 15 7 0 — 35
MIC — Robinson 27 pass from Creamer (Pledger kick)
MTA — Smith 20 run (Tumbarello kick)
MIC — Burris 80 run (Pledger kick)
MTA — D. Nance 45 pass from Stroup (run failed)
MIC — Hunter 30 interception return (Pledger kick)
MIC — Creamer 32 run (Pledger kick)
MTA — D. Nance 6 pass from Stroup (Tumbarello kick)
MTA — D. Nance 21 pass from Stroup (Stroup run)
MIC — Burris 10 run (Pledger kick)
MTA — Smith 10 run (Tumbarello kick)
MIC — Stephens 16 pass from Creamer (Pledger kick)
