Mount Tabor senior guard Jordan Hunter (left) and Mount Tabor senior forward Davis Blackwell (11) celebrate after Blackwell dunked in the third quarter of a Piedmont Triad 3-A boys game at Mount Tabor High School on Friday night. Mount Tabor defeated Greensboro Smith 74-55.
Mount Tabor sophomore guard Finley Simmons (14) and Greensboro Smith junior wing Juwelz Hargrove (1) vie for the ball in the second quarter of a Piedmont Triad 3-A boys basketball game Friday night, Jan. 17, 2020, at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Mount Tabor Spartans defeated the Greensboro Smith Golden Eagles, 74-55. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20200118w_spt_tabor
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Greensboro Smith’ Nick McMullen (left) pressures Blackwell in the second quarter.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mount Tabor’s Finley Simmons (top) and Greensboro Smith’s Khalid Hinds scrap for the ball in the first quarter. Mount Tabor outscored Smith 21-10 in the first quarter.
Mount Tabor got a big crowd into the game and took Smith out of it in the opening quarter. Their 2-2-1 full-court pressure and trapping half-court defense set the tone and showed that the Spartans’ unbeaten record was deserved. “We wanted to pressure them and see how they reacted,” said Mount Tabor Coach Andy Muse. “We knew (Khalid Hinds) was a tremendous point guard, but we thought other than him they were loose with the ball. We wanted to build a wall with everybody who came down the court inside the paint.”
Why the Golden Eagles lost
Smith didn’t handle Mount Tabor’s pressure defense well and committed way too many turnovers. In the first quarter, point guard Khalid Hinds was the only thing that kept the Golden Eagles in the game by scoring five of their 10 points. By the time Smith’s 1-2 punch of Silas Mason and Nick McMullen got involved offensively, it was too late and they were forcing shots. “I’m not too surprised,” said Smith Coach Derrick Partee. “We had a bad week of practice. They were ready to play, so you have to give them all the credit in the world. They were a lot more ready to play than we were.”
Stars
Mount Tabor — Shaylen Woodberry 23, Jakob Moore 13, Gunner Walters 12.
Smith — Silas Mason 14 points, Nick McMullen 12.
The big runs
Mount Tabor jumped Smith with a 2-2-1 fullcourt press that helped the Spartans build an early 9-3 lead and set the tone for the night. A 15-4 run bridging the first and second quarters made it 34-14 and the Golden Eagles never trailed by fewer than 16 points again.
Three things we learned
The Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference title race goes through Tabor City. Yes, Smith gets the Spartans in Greensboro on Feb. 7,
but the Golden Eagles are playing catch-up. Both teams still have to face Parkland twice and Dudley one more time, so it’s far from over. But Mount Tabor is in great shape.
The Spartans’ Shaylen Woodberry can shoot the 3-ball. Woodberry hit six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 23 points. “I feel every night that I’m going to hit at least four,” he said. “I’ve got the confidence.”
Davis Blackwell was a star for Mount Tabor off the bench. The 6-foot-7, 215-pound senior scored nine of his 11 points off the bench in the second quarter when Jakob Moore was in foul trouble, and he punctuated things nicely for the Spartans with a ferocious jam on a put-back late in the third quarter. “That’s what we expect out of Davis,” Muse said. “He’s a tremendous high school player and we hope this gives him confidence.”
What they said
“Our guard play with Gunner Walters, Shaylen Woodberry, Jordan Hunter and Finley Simmons was great. All four rotated positions and we took care of the ball tonight. … We just played hard. We played with energy and our guys wanted it tonight.” — Andy Muse, Mount Tabor coach
“Middle of the first quarter and early in the second quarter, just looking our guys in the face I don’t know where we were. ... We weren’t there tonight. We weren’t present mentally.” — Derrick Partee, Smith coach
“Every game we’d played had been leading up to this one. We just came out swinging and got it done. … They’re a great team, so this was a good win for us.” — Shaylen Woodberry, Mount Tabor senior guard
Up next
Smith: Today, West Columbia (S.C.) Gray Collegiate, BigShots.net MLK Tourney Town Showcase.
Mount Tabor: Tuesday, West Stokes.
Mount Tabor 74 Smith 55
Smith 10 13 16 16 — 55
Mount Tabor 21 20 20 13 — 74
Smith (2-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 13-3 overall) — Silas Mason 14, Nick McMullen 12, Khalid Hinds 7, Jordan Williams 7, Isaiah Moore 7, Kobe George 4, Juwelz Hargrove 2, Nyikos Fritts 2.
Mount Tabor (3-0, 16-0) — Shaylen Woodberry 23, Jakob Moore 13, Gunner Walters 12, Davis Blackwell 11, Finley Simmons 7, Jordan Hunter 5, Daniel Fulp 3.
Joe Sirera is a reporter for the Greensboro News & Record
