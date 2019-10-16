The number “10” is always special when it involves anniversaries.
That’ll be the case this weekend, when Mount Tabor holds its 10th Hall of Fame ceremonies throughout the weekend. The seven members of the Hall of Fame will be introduced at a dinner, scheduled for 6 p.m. today in the school cafeteria. Tickets are still available for the event, priced at $15, by calling the office at Mount Tabor. On Friday, each inductee will be honored at 7:15 before Friday’s homecoming football game against Greensboro Dudley at Bob Sapp Field.
Also, as part of the homecoming festivities, there will be food trucks and a DJ.
“It’s our 10th class, so we’re kind of celebrating a little bit of a milestone,” said Principal Ed Weiss of Mount Tabor. “Each year we have a committee. Nominations are due to me by April 1, and we have a chair and members of our academic, arts, athletic board.
“So it’s five of us that kind of serve on the committee.”
The seven who will be inducted this weekend are: Dr. William Busby (volunteer track and field coach of nine state championship teams, track and field supporter and financer; the track is named after him), Jimmy Caldwell (played football, basketball and ran track and field, son of former Wake Forest football coach Jim Caldwell), Haley Dreis (graduate of UNC School of the Arts and South Carolina, violinist, songwriter and performer. Producer of four string-inspired albums and philanthropist), Mike Loyd (seven-time state champion in track and field for Mount Tabor, five-time All-American, N.C. Gatorade Athlete of the Year, ran at Wake Forest), Jim Guill (Mount Tabor “Class that Never Was,” Morehead Scholar nominee, 1971 basketball player of the year, and the husband and wife duo of Dennis Ring (Spanish teacher, founder/coach of Mount Tabor’s girls golf program, coach of the year for girls and boys golf, coach of the year for girls basketball; and Kristen Ring (English teacher, initiator and coach of field hockey program, creator of partnership with Wake Forest for tutoring and mentoring program, Mount Tabor teacher of the year).
“So we selected this class from our pool of candidates,” said Weiss. “And having a school’s that’s 53 years old, there’s a lot of great Spartans through the years that have done awesome things.”
One thing that sets Mount Tabor apart from some other area high schools is that it’s a school hall of fame, rather than an athletics hall of fame.
“That is an important part of ours,” Weiss said. “We definitely wanted it always to be an all-inclusive hall of fame − an academic, arts, athletics hall of fame. And we wanted to showcase and bring honor to those Mount Tabor Spartans through the years that shined in all areas, not just sports.”
For Weiss, it’s always a special weekend because he’s been at Mount Tabor in some capacity for 25 of its 53 years.
“We’re very excited about this year’s group,” he said. “Each year, each class kind of takes on an identity of their own, as they are selected. It’s an honor to be with them and recognize them and have them be recognized at their high school. It’s a very special thing, and every year they just get better and better as far as Spartans and their contributions to our school.”
