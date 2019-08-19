Max U’Ren didn’t realize how much he was learning at the time.
As the younger sibling of a high school football player, it just became routine to sit down in front of the TV on Friday nights right after games to review film with his brother, Jack.
Jack reviewed his play, noting mistakes he made in his real-time decisions. Max tried to retain it all, using this early look at the next level. He took his brother’s findings back to his teammates so they’d hopefully be prepared for everything as they grew older.
“I didn’t really have much of a thought at the time, but Jack would think he did something on one play but he wouldn’t do it,” Max U’Ren said. “So then he’d watch and figure out he did it wrong.
“I transitioned that to Pop Warner games. We’d all work together and figure out what they’re doing in high school because we’d all have to do that at the next level. Eventually, we’d play high school football, so we kind of learned early.”
U’Ren is now in the thick of his career as a high school football player. The linebacker will be a junior for a Mount Tabor team that nearly crashed the state title game last season.
As camp opened up in 2018, U’Ren asked to move up to varsity. Coach Tiesuan Brown said he would give him a chance. At the time, Brown thought, U’Ren was big enough. But he also expected there would be a necessary adjustment period to see if U’Ren could stick with the top group, if at all.
The first day of practice, the Spartans ran through a scrimmage. U’Ren was all over the place, corralling ball carriers and wracking up tackles.
“I thought in my mind, ‘Oh my God, how wrong was I?’” Brown said as he started to chuckle. “That guy got out there and just balled out, man.
“And like I tell the kids all the time: ‘Prove me wrong. Show me what you can do.’ And he took advantage of that opportunity man and never settled. He seized every moment.”
U’Ren shared a saying that sums up Mount Tabor’s 2018 campaign: “1-4 to the Final Four.” In the season’s first month, the Spartans lost to North Davidson, East Forsyth, Reagan and Glenn before entering conference play.
The team was fortunate, U’Ren said, because it had the senior leadership to overcome the early struggles.
“The team started coming together and instead of playing football for you to get a touchdown, you’d play football to block for your brother on the field to get a touchdown,” U’Ren said. “So we started playing together. And once we learned playing together like that would win us some football games, that’s when we took off and just went crazy last year.”
Mount Tabor barreled through the Piedmont Triad 3-A, winning five of six conference games by double digits. The Spartans made it all the way to the 3-AA semifinals, losing to eventual state champion Weddington.
That late run did a couple things: The then-juniors, now seniors, on the team saw how much impact leadership can make, U’Ren said; it also set expectations for this year, where U’Ren hopes the team can avoid early struggles thanks to lessons learned.
To attribute all that playoff success to U’Ren would overlook important players — like JaQuan Albright, the Spartans quarterback who is now playing football in Kansas at JUCO powerhouse Hutchinson Community College. But Brown mentioned U’Ren as the guy who set the pace for the playoff run.
Against Marvin Ridge, U’Ren provided a hard-hitting tackle early. It rippled through the team and around the sideline. Brown said that intensity level remained as the team navigated the bracket.
The coach expects U’Ren to provide that again in 2019. The Spartans open the season Aug. 23 against Reagan.
“He is a gentle giant throughout the week, but when gameday comes, he’s ‘Mad Max,’” Brown said. “He’s angry.”