Mount Tabor used another dominating defensive performance and put together just enough offense to knock off Reynolds 13-9 Friday night at Deaton-Thompson Stadium.
The Spartans (2-2) shut down the Demons’ running game from start to finish and intercepted three passes by Reynolds quarterback Caden Davis.
After playing to a 0-0 standstill in the first half, Mount Tabor opened the second half with a long scoring drive that ended with Brian McIntyre’s 16-yard touchdown run that helped the Spartans take a 7-0 lead with 6:20 left in the third quarter. The score capped a 14-play, 85-yard drive that included four first downs, twice as many as the Spartans had the entire first quarter.
“Those guys played lights out on defense tonight,” said Coach Tiesuan Brown of Mount Tabor. “We were in bad first field position the whole first half and they kept those guys out of the end zone. They could not run the ball on us.”
The first points for Reynolds (1-3) came on its next possession on a 41-yard field goal by Jack Doherty late in the third quarter to cut the Mount Tabor lead to 7-3.
The Spartans all but put away the game when they scored their second touchdown early in the fourth quarter on a 74-yard pass from quarterback Jorden Zertuche to tight end Mekhi Hague for a 13-3 lead.
“We are still a work in progress on offense,” Brown said. “But teams are going to dare us to pass the ball, and we’ve got to meet that challenge.”
Zertuche said the Spartans had been trying to set up that long touchdown pass the entire game.
“They were starting to show blitz all night long,” he said. “So we thought, let’s take a shot over the top and we made something happen. And we’re getting better offensively every week. It’s a process. We are working hard and studying film.”
Reynolds dominated much of the fourth quarter but had only one touchdown to show for it. The Demons scored their only touchdown on a 9-yard pass from Davis to Tobias Johnson with 1:19 on the clock. However, Doherty’s extra-point attempt was blocked.
The Spartans recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.
Reynolds’ best drive of the night came earlier in the fourth quarter. The Demons went 62 yards in 18 plays as Mount Tabor played a prevent defense. Reynolds eventually turned the ball over on downs.
Earlier in the quarter, the Demons were backed up deep in their own territory and facing a fourth-and-11 situation. Reynolds tried a fake punt, but Doherty was tackled for a 6-yard loss. Mount Tabor took over on the Demons’ 24 but could not pick up a first down.
Mount Tabor 13 Reynolds 9
Mount Tabor 0 0 7 6 — 13
Reynolds 0 0 3 6 — 9
MT — Brian McIntyre 16 run (Angel Maldonado kick)
R — Jack Doherty 41 field goal
MT — Mekhi Hague 74 pass from Jorden Zertuche (kick failed)
R — Tobias Johnson 9 pass from Caden Davis (kick blocked)
Records: Mount Tabor 2-2 Reynolds 1-3
