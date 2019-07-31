JaQuan Albright helped lead Mount Tabor to its best finish in 12 years as a senior. Quarterback is just one of the roles the former do-it-all player filled for the Spartans. Albright also was a wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner.
Albright, who signed with Hutchinson Community College, was recognized by the Journal on its All-Northwest football team after he helped lead the Spartans to the Class 3-AA West Region final last season. The last time the Spartans advanced that deep in the playoffs was when the team competed in the Class 4-A championship in 2007 — a loss to Wilmington Hoggard at Wake Forest.
This season, the Spartans will have a new player at quarterback — Tyress McIntyre.
McIntyre will have several standout offensive returners around him, though. That includes Amar Aikens, the Spartans' senior running back who rushed for 555 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games. Jordan Zertuche, a senior tight end with an offer from Alabama A&M, will likely be a backup quarterback as well.