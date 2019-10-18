Tiesuan Brown, Mount Tabor’s football coach, said he figured his team was in for “a heavyweight fight” last night against visiting Greensboro Dudley.
Brown was correct, and he was also fortunate that his team landed the last two haymakers in a 21-20 win that wasn’t decided until the final minute of play.
Rahke’em Roberts caught a 64-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Zertuche to tie the game with 1:25 to play, then outleaped a Dudley receiver for an interception at the Spartans’ 5-yard-line with 48 seconds left to clinch it for Mount Tabor, 5-3 overall and 2-0 in Piedmont Triad 3-A play. Dudley fell to 6-2 and 1-1.
“I told our kids we were going to be in one of those heavyweight fights,” Brown said. “They probably knocked us down a couple of times, but the best part was that we got up swinging.”
Trailing 20-7 early in the fourth quarter, Mount Tabor’s Max U’Ren intercepted a Dudley swing pass and returned it to the Panthers’ 41. After three plays failed to net a yard, Brown called for a fake punt similar to one the Spartans had scored on against Reagan earlier in the year. The ball was snapped to upback Kyshaad Davis, who cut through the line and ran untouched 43 yards for the touchdown. Eliott Trinh’s second PAT of the night made the score 20-14 with 6:20 to play.
“The fake punt turned the game around,” Brown said. “We had to get some points on the board, and that’s the second time we’ve scored on that play this year.”
On Mount Tabor’s next possession, the Spartans got one first down before Dudley stuffed them on three straight runs. On fourth-and-12, Zertuche found Roberts sprinting behind the Panthers’ secondary and hit him in stride for a touchdown.
A penalty for excessive celebration moved the ball back and made Trihn’s PAT the equivalent of a 35-yard field goal, and he was wide left. But a running-into-the-kicker call on Dudley moved the ball 5 yards closer, and kicking from the 20, Trihn drilled his kick between the uprights for the deciding point.
“This is a signature win for us,” Brown said. “This will give us more confidence from here on. This was our 14th consecutive conference win. We did a lot of good things.”
Zertuche said Roberts had told him to watch for him on the game-tying touchdown.
“He told me to look for him, and I saw him,” Zertuche said. “He was out by himself; the safety was sneaking up and left him alone, and I just tried to get it to him.”
The Spartans trailed 14-0 before Zertuche entered the game in the third quarter. Immediately, they moved 48 yards in six plays, with Brian McIntyre’s 26-yard gain giving them a first down at the two. Zertuche scored on the next play, and Trihn’s PAT made the score 14-7.
Dudley responded with an 83-yard scoring drive, keyed by a 47-yard pass from Jahmier Slade to Michael Wyman that set up Milan Summers’ 23-yard scoring run with 10:10 to play, but the Panthers missed the point-after.
A turnover led to the only first-half touchdown.
After the Spartans drove 25 yards to their 45 on five plays, quarterback Collin Smith was flushed from the pocket and lobbed the ball downfield, where Dudley’s Javeon Rush camped under it like an outfielder under a fly ball, caught it and returned it across the field to the Mount Tabor 30. Summers got 2 yards on first down, then Marlon Derby broke a dive play and made a sharp cut toward the left sideline, outrunning the Mount Tabor defense to the end zone with 4 seconds left in the first quarter. Boateng Woodson’s PAT made it 7-0.
Both teams had touchdowns nullified by holding penalties. Mount Tabor’s Smith scored from 12 yards out on the Spartans’ first possession, and after the penalty, the drive bogged down and Angel Maldonado missed a 40-yard field goal, wide to the right.
Late in the first half, Slade hooked up with a wide-open Wyman for a 51-yard scoring pass, but it was nullified by holding. The Panthers punted the ball away two plays later.
Mount Tabor 21 Dudley 20
Dudley 7 0 7 6 — 20 Mount Tabor 0 0 7 14 — 21
GD — Darby 27 run (Woodson kick)
GD — Richmond 13 fumble return (Woodson kick)
MTT — Zertouche 2 run (Trinh kick)
GD — Summers 23 (kick failed)
MTT — Davis 43 run (Trinh kick)
MTT — Roberts 64 pass from Zertuche (Trinh kick)
