A new season of high school football starts Friday, and Coach Tiesuan Brown of Mount Tabor has the same feeling he gets around this time every year.
The anticipation of what's to come on a night under the lights is mounting. The Spartans open the season with arguably one of their most meaningful games, outside a playoff run or championship appearance.
Mount Tabor faces Reagan, its rival from the Central Piedmont 4-A, on Friday at Bob Sapp Field. It's the beginning of what will be yet another year with a tough slate of nonconference matchups ahead.
And, for the Spartans, the game is a milestone. It's the first time Mount Tabor has scheduled a home opener against the Raiders in program history.
"You know, all summer it's been a lot of going back and forth," Brown said. "Our kids and their kids, they all went to middle school together. They know one another.
"It's going to be a lot of fun, man. I mean, like I told the kids, we're friends before the game. But, after the game, we shake hands — win or lose — and keep it moving."
And it's a crucial gauge for how the team stacks up, following a season when the Spartans made their deepest playoff run since 2007. Mount Tabor's 2018 season ended in the NCHSAA Class 3-AA West Region final with a loss at home to Weddington.
The Spartans lost several key seniors to graduation, including JaQuan Albright — a do-it-all player who was the quarterback for the Spartans in their 10-5 finish. He ended the year with 1,236 yards passing, 1,963 rushing yards and another 610 yards on special teams as a kickoff returner.
But Mount Tabor retained several standouts as well. Amar Aikens, now a senior running back, returns to the team after amassing 555 yards on the ground and scoring six touchdowns in 11 games. Brown said four sophomores started during the team's playoff run.
After the loss against Weddington, he echoed a common phrase that would ring true in the upcoming offseason.
"Next man up," Brown said. "You know, our seniors did a really good job last year leading this team, and we have a lot of guys that came back from that team. You know, we've just got to build off of their leadership.
"And the most important thing was, that team last year, they was for one another. Like, they really helped one another get better. During that streak, you've got guys staying after practice helping other guys get the concepts down."
It lasted well into the summer as well — even with Albright, who signed with Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. According to Brown, his former quarterback helped train Tyress McIntyre, a junior who is tasked with replacing Albright.
Brown said since his hiring as the head coach at Mount Tabor in 2017, he's had 13 players reach the college level. All of them have returned to give pointers during the team's summer workouts.
According to McIntyre, he trained with Kedrick Patterson, a sophomore quarterback at Elizabeth City State who finished his final season at Mount Tabor in 2017.
Both Albright and Patterson gave him advice.
"Don't be nervous, like, don't be scared," McIntyre said. "They've been helping me mostly with passing, telling me what to do in certain situations."
And last season, the team's matchup against Reagan was a stinging 34-32 loss. It was one of Mount Tabor's four losses in the first five games of the season.
According to Aikens, it was one the Spartans never forgot.
"The one that really hurt us the most was the one to Reagan," Aikens said. "At the same time, we love them because really, they're our cross-town rivals — but they're our brothers, too."
And many of Reagan's standouts are back from last season. Of course, Gabriel Hollingsworth begins his senior year at quarterback for Reagan. D.J. Moyer returns from a solid junior season at running back. He finished the 2018 season with 127 carries for 928 yards and 11 touchdowns.
But according to Coach Josh McGee, the next few weeks will be a chance for his newer players to get acclimated and gain experience. That includes three offensive lineman — Noah Brown, Terrell Harris and Andrew Jones.
Harris, a senior, was a backup last year. Jones played on the JV team, but started in both playoff games for the Raiders in their first postseason appearance since 2015.
"I think the teams that usually win the first game are the ones who make the least amount of mistakes and don't beat themselves," McGee said. "Hopefully, we can be as efficient as possible and not make mistakes — or not make as many mistakes, I should say, because they're bound to happen."